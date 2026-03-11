Women’s basketball: Miami turns focus to MAC Tournament

At 25-6 overall and 16-2 in conference play, Miami brings balance and one of the nation’s most efficient defenses — all trademarks of a program that has steadily risen under third-year head coach Glenn Box.

“I think we’ve put together a couple of really solid practices,” Box said before touching on Miami’s 77-62 loss at Ohio in the regular-season finale. “There’s no doubt we had a wake-up call from the last game. The cat kind of got out of the bottle a little bit and we got lost a bit. But the last couple of days allowed us to regroup and get ourselves back together. I’m pretty sure we’ll be ready to go.”

Historic season rolls into the postseason

Miami’s path to Cleveland has already been historic.

The RedHawks’ 25 victories are the most in program history, and their 16 conference wins rank second-best. Along the way, Miami opened MAC play with an 11-0 start — the best in school history — and produced a 13-game winning streak from Dec. 20 to Feb. 10.

Twenty of Miami’s 25 wins have come by double digits, while half of its six losses were decided by two possessions or fewer.

Defense has been the foundation.

The RedHawks lead the MAC in scoring defense at 58.7 points allowed per game and rank 45th nationally in the category. Opponents are shooting just 38.6% against Miami, which also ranks among the national leaders in turnovers forced (20.5 per game) and steals (10.9).

That defensive pressure has helped create a 12.3-point average margin of victory, second-best in the conference.

Offensively, Miami complements its defense with efficiency. The RedHawks rank second in the MAC in field-goal percentage (45.1%), first in three-point percentage (35.1%) and second in free-throw shooting (75.7%).

Box, who was named MAC Coach of the Year on Tuesday, said the program’s growth has taken time. But the results reflect a team that has fully embraced its identity.

“This team has come really, really far,” Box said. “When you assemble so many new kids, it takes time for everyone to understand how we do things offensively and defensively and to buy into the culture. I’m really proud of the effort from our kids and our staff to set the standards we expect every day.”

The formula has helped Miami reach heights not seen in Oxford in more than 20 years — and earn national recognition as well. The RedHawks currently sit seventh in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 rankings.

Balance and star power

Miami’s success has come from both star power and balance.

Junior forward Amber Tretter leads the RedHawks with 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and has been one of the MAC’s most consistent performers. She has recorded 29 career double-doubles — third-most in program history — and is closing in on a rare milestone.

With 1,098 career points and more than 900 rebounds, Tretter is on pace to become just the second player in Miami history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.

“I think that kind of shows part of my development here at Miami,” Tretter said. “Rebounding is all about effort. Stats don’t mean everything, but I think it shows a little bit about how I play — putting energy into the game and helping our team get extra possessions.”

But the RedHawks have hardly relied on one player.

Three teammates also average double-digit scoring — Amber Scalia (13.4), Ilse de Vries (12.8) and Tamar Singer (10.6). Each has led the team in scoring six times this season, while Tretter has done so nine times.

Singer, a sophomore point guard, orchestrates the offense and ranks fourth nationally with 7.1 assists per game. Her 221 assists this season set a Miami single-season record and rank 13th in MAC history.

De Vries has emerged as a two-way force, averaging career highs across the board while leading the MAC with 1.9 blocks per game.

The RedHawks’ depth has also played a role entering the postseason. Miami’s bench has contributed 75 points over the past four games, providing additional scoring as the team prepares for tournament play.

“We have really good balance,” Box said. “When we go to the bench, everyone understands their role. We just need everyone to play well and trust each other.”

A familiar foe awaits

Miami’s tournament opener brings a familiar opponent.

Kent State (15-15, 9-9 MAC) meets the RedHawks for the third time this season after Miami won both regular-season meetings — including a 71-52 victory on March 4 that clinched the conference title.

In the two matchups, Tretter averaged 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds, while de Vries added 16.5 points and 6.5 boards per game.

Miami also controlled the perimeter in those contests, shooting 36.7% from 3-point range, while winning the turnover battle 47-32.

Still, history suggests caution.

Kent State holds a narrow 53-51 advantage in the all-time series and defeated Miami 68-61 in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals last season.

The Golden Flashes are led offensively by Mya Babbitt, who averages 16.2 points per game, and Janae Tyler, who contributes 10.5.

“It’s tournament time and anything can happen,” Tretter said. “Even though we’re the No. 1 seed, we have to go in with the mindset that it’s 0-0. Anyone can win on any day in this league.”

Box has taken a similarly measured approach with his team.

“We just need three one-game winning streaks,” the coach said. “That’s all we need. Our kids know how we go about our business, and I fully expect them to be ready.”

2026 MAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

(Tip times are approximately 30 minutes after the prior game)

Wednesday, March 11

Game 1 — No. 1 Miami vs. No. 8 Kent State, 11 a.m.

Game 2 — No. 4 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Ohio

Game 3 — No. 2 Ball State vs. No. 7 Bowling Green

Game 4 — No. 3 UMass vs. No. 6 Toledo

Friday, March 13

Game 5 — Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Saturday, March 14

Championship — Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 11 a.m.