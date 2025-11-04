Women’s Basketball: Miami opens season with road win over Coastal Carolina

Sophomore guard Tamar Singer led Miami with 16 points, connecting on three 3-pointers and dishing out five assists in 37 minutes. Senior transfer guard Amber Scalia added 15 points and also hit three shots from beyond the arc, while junior forward Amber Tretter had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Miami shot 40% from the field (22-of-55) and connected on 12 3-pointers. The RedHawks also outrebounded Coastal Carolina 38-36 and generated 10 steals while forcing 25 turnovers.

Coastal Carolina’s Tessa Grady led all scorers with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kristin Williams and Olivia Klanac added nine apiece. The Chanticleers shot just 30% from the floor and went 7-of-28 from beyond the arc.

Miami’s defense proved decisive. After giving up 18 points in the opening period, the RedHawks limited Coastal to only four points in the second quarter.

Coastal Carolina had won 20-straight home openers before the Miami victory.

Junior guard Nuria Jurjo provided a spark off the bench with 11 points and three triples.

The RedHawks led 35-22 at halftime and maintained a double-digit cushion for most of the second half, fending off a brief Coastal rally in the fourth quarter.

Miami returns to action, Friday, Nov. 7, for a 5 p.m. showdown versus Cedarville at Millett Hall.