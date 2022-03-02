Williams scores career-high 21 to lead Miami to MAC win

Kamari Williams had a career-high 21 points as Miami beat Central Michigan 75-61 on Tuesday night.
Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and six assists for Miami (13-17, 7-12 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added seven rebounds. Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Kevin Miller had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Chippewas (7-21, 6-11). Cameron Healy added 17 points. Harrison Henderson had 14 points.
The RedHawks snapped a three-game losing streak and leveled the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Miami 83-69 last Thursday.
Miami wraps up the regular season at home Friday vs. Eastern Michigan.
