Williams scores career-high 21 to lead Miami to MAC win

Miami University's Kamari Williams puts up a shot during their basketball game against University of Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Kamari Williams had a career-high 21 points as Miami beat Central Michigan 75-61 on Tuesday night.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and six assists for Miami (13-17, 7-12 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added seven rebounds. Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kevin Miller had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Chippewas (7-21, 6-11). Cameron Healy added 17 points. Harrison Henderson had 14 points.

The RedHawks snapped a three-game losing streak and leveled the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Miami 83-69 last Thursday.

Miami wraps up the regular season at home Friday vs. Eastern Michigan.

Associated Press
