Wild Card playoffs: Bengals trail Ravens at halftime

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither picked off Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley to get the offense back on the field quickly, though, and this time, Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 9-0 at the beginning of the second quarter. McPherson’s kick went wide right for his fifth failed PAT of the season.

Baltimore responded with a 17-play, 72-yard drive to get on the board with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to J.K. Dobbins. The Bengals’ defense would have limited the damage to a field goal had rookie Dax Hill not been called for a facemask to negate Ossai’s sack on third down. Hurst’s turnover set up a 22-yard field goal from Tucker to give the Ravens the lead.

The third-seeded Bengals, coming off eight straight wins to close the regular season, are playing for a chance to advance to the division round, where they would meet the Buffalo Bills on the road next weekend. The second-seeded Bills held off a comeback attempt by Miami in the first game of the day, winning 34-31, to set up a potential matchup with Cincinnati three weeks after the teams’ regular-season matchup was halted in the first quarter because of the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

That Week 17 game ended up canceled, but the teams can finally see how they stack up against one another with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line if the Bengals beat the Ravens. If Baltimore wins, the Ravens would head to Kansas City in the divisional round, and the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars would play at Buffalo.