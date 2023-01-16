Wild Card playoffs: Bengals trail Ravens at halftime

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to an early lead in their Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they hobbled into halftime, trailing 10-9.
As the Bengals were driving for a chance to extend a two-point lead with less than three minutes left in the second quarter, tight end Hayden Hurst lost a fumble at the end of a 6-yard catch on third-and-16, and left tackle Jonah Williams went down with an apparent leg injury that sent him to the locker room early.
The Ravens took over at the Cincinnati 44-yard line and drove down for a go-ahead field goal from Justin Tucker in the final seconds before halftie. The Bengals also lost cornerback Eli Apple to an injury that drive after he collided with teammate Joseph Ossai.
Cincinnati, which beat Baltimore last week in the regular-season finale, earned its first playoff win since 1990 on this same date last year, beating the Las Vegas Raiders to begin a run to the Super Bowl. The Bengals need a better second half than they’ve been playing lately in order to advance for a second straight year, but they continued their trend of fast starts Sunday and couldn’t keep it going into halftime.
Joe Burrow completed his first five pass attempts before Tee Higgins dropped a pass in the end zone as part of three straight incomplete passes that forced the Bengals to settle for a 39-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to get on the board.
Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither picked off Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley to get the offense back on the field quickly, though, and this time, Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 9-0 at the beginning of the second quarter. McPherson’s kick went wide right for his fifth failed PAT of the season.
Baltimore responded with a 17-play, 72-yard drive to get on the board with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to J.K. Dobbins. The Bengals’ defense would have limited the damage to a field goal had rookie Dax Hill not been called for a facemask to negate Ossai’s sack on third down. Hurst’s turnover set up a 22-yard field goal from Tucker to give the Ravens the lead.
The third-seeded Bengals, coming off eight straight wins to close the regular season, are playing for a chance to advance to the division round, where they would meet the Buffalo Bills on the road next weekend. The second-seeded Bills held off a comeback attempt by Miami in the first game of the day, winning 34-31, to set up a potential matchup with Cincinnati three weeks after the teams’ regular-season matchup was halted in the first quarter because of the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
That Week 17 game ended up canceled, but the teams can finally see how they stack up against one another with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line if the Bengals beat the Ravens. If Baltimore wins, the Ravens would head to Kansas City in the divisional round, and the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars would play at Buffalo.
About the Author