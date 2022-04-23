Wilberforce on track to start baseball program this fall

Wilberforce University remains on track to start a baseball program this fall, Athletic Director Derek Williams said Friday after throwing out the ceremonial pitch before the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the St Louis Cardinals.
Wilberforce has been connected to the Reds since November when they made a joint announcement about Wilberforce fielding a baseball team for the first time since 1940.
“We’re recruiting,” Williams said. “We’re bring in students daily to get ready for the season.”
Williams said the program has a coach, but he wasn’t ready to announce the name Friday. Wilberforce is in talks with Athletes in Action in Xenia to use its baseball field as its home field.
Wilberforce will have a short fall season with intrasquad scrimmages and practices and play a full schedule next spring in the Mid-South Conference.
Williams took part in Jackie Robinson Day activities at at Great American Ball Park.
“It was a great, great opportunity,” Williams said. “I’m very thankful and appreciative of this opportunity.”
