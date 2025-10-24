Western Michigan at Miami: 5 Things to Know

Here are five things to know heading into Saturday’s matchup:

1. Fast start, solid finish

The RedHawks have repeatedly stressed the urgency of a strong start.

Miami coach Chuck Martin pointed out how the RedHawks surged to a 21-7 lead and then allowed Eastern Michigan back into last week’s game.

“Last two minutes were awful,” Martin admitted. “We went from really being in control … then making it anybody’s game.”

That moment underlines Miami’s formula. If the RedHawks dominate early — offensively, defensively and special teams — they’re in prime position.

“If we play like we played the first 20 minutes of the first half, we’re going to win this game pretty easily,” Martin expressed regarding last week.

With Western Michigan coming in riding confidence, Miami looks to assert itself early as well.

2. Running game, injuries, depth

The RedHawks continue to game plan without running back Kenny Tracy, who is out for the season.

That has since shifted the ground-game dynamic. Martin said the backfield has become a true committee — Jordan Brunson, D’Shawn­tae Jones and Josh Ringer are now part of the rotation.

“We’re going to need all of them,” Martin said. “It’s all-hands‐on-deck.”

With multiple backfield pieces and developing front-five continuity, Saturday could be a key test.

Can Miami generate a consistent rushing attack against a tough defensive front?

3. Western Michigan’s dual-threat offense, stingy defense

The Broncos bring a dangerous combo. Quarterback Broc Lowry is no mere runner.

Martin called him “not just a running quarterback, he can throw the football.”

Lowry leads the team in rushing and is a legitimate threat in open space. The Broncos also possess talented backs and a strong offensive line, and they spread the ball around in their passing game.

On the flip side, Western Michigan’s defense is among the MAC’s elite. Defensive end Nadame Tucker has 8.5 sacks on the season.

Miami’s offense will be tested in every facet, while the RedHawks’ defense must find ways to slow down an opponent built to impose its will.

4. Turnovers, special teams, field position

Martin made special teams and turnovers an emphasis.

Given Western Michigan’s defense thrives on negative plays, punts and turnovers, Miami must avoid self-inflicted wounds.

If the RedHawks can flip the field or create extra possessions, they’ll give themselves a major edge.

5. Mental focus and handling the moment

This one has an extra layer of significance — rivalry flavor, unbeaten conference records, home crowd and cancer-awareness ribbons on Miami’s helmets.

“A lot of these kids, it’s going to be their first big game,” Martin said. “We can let our focus down pretty quickly and it still shows up.”

Miami’s ability to stay present — not get caught up in the moment — and execute their style will be decisive.

And that mentality showed last week when the RedHawks closed a game out in the second half against Eastern Michigan.