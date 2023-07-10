West Side rolls to 38th straight district title; state tourney up next

HAMILTON — Nolan Warner knew exactly what Hamilton West Side’s focus was going to be Sunday night.

“We just wanted to take care of business,” the right-handed pitcher said.

Warner tossed two perfect innings on the mound to get things rolling defensively, and West Side captured its 38th straight Ohio Little League District 9 title with an 18-0 run-rule victory over Lebanon at West Side Little League.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure to keep (the streak) going, but at the end of the day, you just have to shoot through it and play your game,” Warner said. “We’re all about chemistry and hard work — getting together on the weekends and having some fun, bonding and then putting in the work.

“We’re tough, and we’re deep,” Warner added. “We’re going to hit all throughout the lineup.”

West Side (4-0) outscored its four district opponents 77-0, and a combination of nine pitchers only allowed one hit on no walks.

“We’ve been hitting better because we’ve been practicing every day for at least two hours,” West Side infielder Timmy Saurber said. “We field for at least 20 minutes because we really haven’t gotten much in the field yet.”

That’s because of West Side’s pitching.

Of the 40 batters faced in the district tournament, West Side hurlers struck out 35 of them.

“It’s good to get this out of the way,” West Side manager Tim Nichting said. “This is my first year of coaching a lot of these kids. We’re coming together. We’ve scored a lot of runs, no doubt. But the important thing here is that we’ve created a lot of team unity.”

Warner got the starting nod on the mound Sunday and recorded five strike outs in his two innings of work. Konnor Commins, Saurber and Cash Brown came in on relief to finish it off.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that can throw the ball and mix it up real well,” Nichting said. “So we’ve got to be awful happy with that.”

Cole Helmes and Tycen Maus led the charge for West Side at the plate with two hits apiece. Maus had four RBI, Saurber had a hit and three RBI, and Brennan Beaudoin collected a hit and three RBI.

West Side is searching for its 21st state title and sixth trip to the Little League World Series (1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, 2021).

West Side will face the district 8 winner at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Englewood in the first round of the state tournament.

“I think these kids are getting focused, which is what we want out of them,” Nichting said. “We’re going to go up there and give it what we’ve got.”