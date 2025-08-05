West Side rolls Illinois to earn spot in Great Lakes Region championship game

They’ll play the winner of Illinois and Kentucky at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN
West Side Little League's Lennox Brown celebrates after scoring a run during his Great Lakes Region winner's bracket semifinal game against Illinois on Monday at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side won 11-1 in four innings. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Gavyn Spears threw a three-hit complete game with four strikeouts, and West Side Little League got the bats rolling from start to finish in an 11-1 run-rule victory over Clarendon Hills (Ill.) in the Great Lakes Region winner’s bracket semifinals Monday night at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana.

“We’re getting the job done and playing as a team,” Spears said of what helped propel his team. “Giving all the effort we can. Hit, pitch and field — that’s what we did.”

West Side will play the winner of Illinois and Kentucky — which face off Tuesday at 1 p.m. — on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN in the Great Lakes Region championship game. That winner will head to the Little League World Series.

West Side is searching for its sixth trip to the Little League World Series. The storied program reached Little League’s pinnacle event in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

West Side Little League's Gavyn Spears sends a practice pitch to the plate during his Great Lakes Region winner's bracket semifinal game against Illinois on Monday at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side won 11-1 in four innings. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

In the know

Heading into Monday’s game against Illinois, the West Side defense had a .982 fielding percentage. Opposing teams were hitting .201 at the plate.

West Side is hitting .385 as a team, which includes 77 total hits and 101 runs.

West Side Little League's Boone Treadway takes a swing during his Great Lakes Region winner's bracket semifinal game against Illinois on Monday at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side won 11-1 in four innings. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

Great Lakes Region Schedule

Aug. 2 — West Side 7, Kentucky 0

Aug. 2 — Illinois 4, Indiana 3

Aug. 3 — West Side 8, Michigan 0

Aug. 3 — Kentucky 4, Indiana 3

Aug. 4 — Kentucky 6, Michigan 1

Aug. 4 — West Side 11, Illinois 1

Aug. 5 — Kentucky vs. Illinois, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 6 — Great Lakes championship game, West Side vs. Kentucky/Illinois winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN

