West Side rolls Illinois to earn spot in Great Lakes Region championship game

West Side will play the winner of Illinois and Kentucky — which face off Tuesday at 1 p.m. — on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN in the Great Lakes Region championship game. That winner will head to the Little League World Series.

West Side is searching for its sixth trip to the Little League World Series. The storied program reached Little League’s pinnacle event in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Heading into Monday’s game against Illinois, the West Side defense had a .982 fielding percentage. Opposing teams were hitting .201 at the plate.

West Side is hitting .385 as a team, which includes 77 total hits and 101 runs.

Great Lakes Region Schedule

Aug. 2 — West Side 7, Kentucky 0

Aug. 2 — Illinois 4, Indiana 3

Aug. 3 — West Side 8, Michigan 0

Aug. 3 — Kentucky 4, Indiana 3

Aug. 4 — Kentucky 6, Michigan 1

Aug. 4 — West Side 11, Illinois 1

Aug. 5 — Kentucky vs. Illinois, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 6 — Great Lakes championship game, West Side vs. Kentucky/Illinois winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN

