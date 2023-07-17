West Side rolls again to Little League state tournament win

ENGLEWOOD — Hamilton West Side stumbled across its first fielding blunder of the postseason on Sunday, but starting pitcher Ethan Woods played it cool.

“I knew my defense was still going to back me up,” he said.

West Side turned a third-inning double play to negate its only error in six postseason games, and Woods tossed a one-hit gem to propel his team past Boardman 10-0 in five innings in the Ohio Little League state tournament at Centennial Park in Englewood.

“It was amazing,” Woods glamoured about the 5-4-3 double play that started with a grounder to third baseman Max Hall, who threw a strike to second baseman Timmy Saurber who then quickly slung it over to Cole Vowell at first. “It was really helpful. We practice those a lot.”

“We got past that inning,” added West Side catcher Brennan Beaudoin, who went 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored. “I was happy we got the win. We hit well and played good defense. We’re just wanting to play well and focus.”

Boardman never threatened after that.

West Side will play New Albany on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.

“We’re becoming a tough team to beat,” West Side manager Tim Nichting said. “We’re working hard at this. One of my biggest preaches is that you’ve got to roster bat. Everybody’s got to hit.”

Nichting praised the bottom of the lineup, which has provided an offensive boost throughout the postseason. Konnor Commins, who bats 10th, went 2 for 2 with a run scored.

“Everybody’s got to help, and we’re doing that,” Nichting said. “We’re getting better. That’s the important thing here.”

Vowell knocked in Woods to put West Side on top 1-0 in the the second inning. Then a Commins RBI single brought Nolan Warner across the plate to make it 2-0.

Cash Brown scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Beaudoin scored after Boardman’s catcher threw to second on a Cole Helmes steal attempt. Helmes held up to give Beaudoin enough time to make it home from third in front of the throw back to the plate.

West Side rallied for six runs in the fifth, which was highlighted by Beaudoin’s two RBI single and Saurber’s two RBI, one-hop double to the left field fence.

Woods struck out five and got the win on the mound for West Side, which hasn’t given up a run during postseason play. Hall finished it off on the mound for the save, striking out two and ending the game with a put-out.

IN THE KNOW

West Side is searching for its 21st state title and sixth trip to the Little League World Series (1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, 2021). ... West Side has outscored its six postseason opponents 104-0. ... West Side hitters are a combined 67 for 150 (.446) at the plate in their six postseason games, which have yet to go a full six innings.