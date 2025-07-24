West Side Little League wins 22nd state title

West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional, which takes place Aug. 2-6 in Whitestown, Indiana.

How it happened

Top 1 | West Side 4, New Albany 0

Anthony Saurber single. Jordan Malloy sac bunt moves Saurber to second. TJ Madden walks to put runners at first and second. Preston Baker RBI single scores Saurber. 1-0 West Side.

Cash Jones RBI single scores Madden. 2-0 West Side.

Jonathan Lineback two-RBI double. 4-0 West Side.

Bottom 1 | West Side 4, New Albany 4

Leadoff double over Lineback’s head in right field. Walk. RBI single puts New Albany on the board. West Side leads 4-1.

Bloop single to right scores a run. West Side 4, New Albany 2.

Slap single through the third base-shortstop hole scores another run. West Side 4, New Albany 3

New Albany gets all four runs back.

Top 2 | West Side 4, New Albany 4

Frazier with a 2-out single. That was it for West Side.

Bottom 2 | New Albany 5, West Side 4

New Albany gets one after a passed ball scores a runner from third. New Albany got that run on no hits.

Top 3 | West Side 8, and New Albany 5

Saurber lead-off walk. Malloy walk puts runners at first and second. Madden RBI single scores Saurber and Malloy reaches third. West Side ties it up at 5-5.

Baker RBI single scores Malloy. West Side takes a 6-5 lead.

Sac fly by Jones scores Madden from third gives West Side a 7-5 lead.

Lineback single up the middle brings home Baker from second. West Side 8, New Albany 5.

Gavyn Spears with a three-run homer. West Side 11, New Albany 5 in the third.

Bottom 3 | West Side 11, New Albany 5

Madden with a diving catch in center for the second out to help save some extra bases. Spears gets out of the inning and New Albany strands 2 runners.

Top 4 | West Side 17, New Albany 5

Grand slam by Spears caps a huge fourth inning at the plate for West Side.

Bottom 4 | West Side 17, New Albany 5

West Side closes it out.

In the know

West Side captured its 40th consecutive district championship, now holds 22 state titles and has made trips to the Little League World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, and 2021.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team

West Side’s 12U All-Star team consists of Anthony Saurber, Jordan Malloy, Oakley Turner, TJ Madden, Cash Jones, Teegan Lay, Bobby Frazier, Preston Baker, Lennox Brown, Boone Treadway, Gavyn Spears and Jonathan Lineback.

West Side is managed by Ken Coomer and assisted by Tim Nichting, Danny Adams and Chris Craft.