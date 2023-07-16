West Side Little League cruises in state tourney opener

ENGLEWOOD — Grayson Huff and his Hamilton West Side teammates put an Ohio Little League state tournament game under their belt on Saturday.

They were all smiles.

“We’re basically about having fun and playing baseball,” Huff grinned. “That’s just what we like to do.”

West Side’s defense complemented its offense in a 17-0 run-rule victory over Fairborn at Englewood’s Centennial Park.

West Side, which moves on to face Boardman at 5 p.m. Sunday in Englewood, collected 13 hits and only surrendered two on the mound.

“It’s pretty big not having to play more games than we need to,” said Huff, who went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Cole Helmes was also 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. The first baseman said West Side’s offense rallied behind its defense on Saturday.

“It felt good to get the first game out of the way,” Helmes said. “Defense and pitching did it for us, and then the hitting came through. With our hitting, it’s just short and quick to the ball. For defense, we just don’t want to make any errors.”

West Side (5-0) is batting .456 (57 for 125) at the plate and hasn’t committed a single error in the field this postseason.

“We hadn’t played in a while — or so it seemed,” West Side manager Tim Nichting said. “But these boys, they practice hard.

“We still have a couple kids who play a little nervous, and they’ll have to get a little more confident in themselves,” Nichting added. “I think that’s starting to come out more and more out of each and every kid. Once we all get them playing confidently, I think we’re going to be an even better team.”

West Side, which captured its 38th straight Ohio Little League District 9 title last week, is searching for its 21st state championship and sixth trip to the Little League World Series (1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, 2021).

Brennan Beaudoin (2 for 3, two runs, three RBI), Timmy Saurber (2 for 3, three runs) and Tycen Maus (2 for 3, two runs) also contributed at the plate for West Side.

West Side starting pitcher Cole Vowell earned the win, striking out four in 1.2 innings of work. Nolan Warner (four strike outs) and Konnor Commins (one strike out) came in on relief.

“We’re getting better, and we have a long way to go,” Nichting said. “We’re going to see a lot better pitching along the way. The more we hit — and the more we’re together — the more we just keep getting better.”