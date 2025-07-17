West Side Little League begins state tournament play this weekend

The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star Team beat Loveland 14-0 in the Ohio Little League District 9 tournament opener earlier this month at the West Side Little League Complex. THOMAS PATE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Thomas Pate WWW.NARRATUSMEDIA.CO

Credit: Thomas Pate WWW.NARRATUSMEDIA.CO

The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star Team beat Loveland 14-0 in the Ohio Little League District 9 tournament opener earlier this month at the West Side Little League Complex. THOMAS PATE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
15 minutes ago
X

West Side Little League begins its Ohio Little League state tournament run this weekend.

West Side faces Wheelersburg at noon on Saturday, July 19, at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

ExplorePHOTOS: 2025 West Side Little League Roster

West Side has 21 state titles and has made trips to the Little League World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The state tournament winner advances to the Great Lakes Regional, which takes place Aug. 2-6 in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side was eliminated from last year’s regional tournament when its comeback fell short against Jasper (Ind.) in a 4-3 loss.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star Team beat Loveland 14-0 in the Ohio Little League District 9 tournament opener on Tuesday night at the West Side Little League Complex. THOMAS PATE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: thomas pate

icon to expand image

Credit: thomas pate

Despite only playing a combined seven innings in two games during the district tournament, West Side had five pitchers take the mound.

Cash Jones, Gavyn Spears and Anthony Saurber combined to pitch a three-inning perfect game in West Side’s district championship win over Loveland. Bobby Frazier and Jordan Malloy saw the mound in West Side’s district opening victory.

West Side’s offense racked up 32 runs and 21 hits in its two district tournament wins.

Malloy is the starting shortstop when he isn’t pitching and bats leadoff. He went 4-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs during districts. Jones, who plays first base when he isn’t pitching, also went 4-for-6 and added three runs and five RBIs.

Preston Baker plays third base, bats second and had two hits with two runs and two RBIs in districts. Saurber, who catches when he isn’t pitching, went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs in the district title game, while outfielder TJ Madden had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in districts. Jonathan Lineback, who plays in the outfield, has a hit, two runs and three walks.

Spears (two hits, three runs, three RBIs), outfielder Teegan Lay (hit, run, RBI), outfielder Lennox Brown (three runs) and third baseman Oakley Turner (two hits, three runs) contributed offensively for West Side in the two district contests.

The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star Team beat Loveland 14-0 in the Ohio Little League District 9 tournament opener on Tuesday night at the West Side Little League Complex. THOMAS PATE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: thomas pate

icon to expand image

Credit: thomas pate

Boone Treadway and Frazier are the only 11-year-olds on the team. Treadway plays second base, while Frazier has seen time at third base. Treadway went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs in the district title game, while Frazier has a combined two runs and three RBIs.

West Side’s 12U All-Star team is managed by Ken Coomer and assisted by Tim Nichting, Danny Adams and Chris Craft.

The state tournament is expected to be streamed on YSNLIVE.com.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Cincinnati Reds have to ‘push’ to earn National League playoff...
2
‘This is a dream’: Lemar Parrish, Dave Lapham to be inducted into...
3
Brandon Noel explains decision to transfer from Wright State to Ohio...
4
Cincinnati Reds: Terry Francona earns high praise from former players...
5
Lapham, Parrish to be inducted into Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

About the Author

Chris Vogt