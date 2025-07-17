West Side Little League begins state tournament play this weekend

West Side has 21 state titles and has made trips to the Little League World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The state tournament winner advances to the Great Lakes Regional, which takes place Aug. 2-6 in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side was eliminated from last year’s regional tournament when its comeback fell short against Jasper (Ind.) in a 4-3 loss.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Despite only playing a combined seven innings in two games during the district tournament, West Side had five pitchers take the mound.

Cash Jones, Gavyn Spears and Anthony Saurber combined to pitch a three-inning perfect game in West Side’s district championship win over Loveland. Bobby Frazier and Jordan Malloy saw the mound in West Side’s district opening victory.

West Side’s offense racked up 32 runs and 21 hits in its two district tournament wins.

Malloy is the starting shortstop when he isn’t pitching and bats leadoff. He went 4-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs during districts. Jones, who plays first base when he isn’t pitching, also went 4-for-6 and added three runs and five RBIs.

Preston Baker plays third base, bats second and had two hits with two runs and two RBIs in districts. Saurber, who catches when he isn’t pitching, went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs in the district title game, while outfielder TJ Madden had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in districts. Jonathan Lineback, who plays in the outfield, has a hit, two runs and three walks.

Spears (two hits, three runs, three RBIs), outfielder Teegan Lay (hit, run, RBI), outfielder Lennox Brown (three runs) and third baseman Oakley Turner (two hits, three runs) contributed offensively for West Side in the two district contests.

Boone Treadway and Frazier are the only 11-year-olds on the team. Treadway plays second base, while Frazier has seen time at third base. Treadway went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs in the district title game, while Frazier has a combined two runs and three RBIs.

West Side’s 12U All-Star team is managed by Ken Coomer and assisted by Tim Nichting, Danny Adams and Chris Craft.

The state tournament is expected to be streamed on YSNLIVE.com.