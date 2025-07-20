West Side Little League beats Boardman to advance in state tournament

West Side advances to play New Albany, which beat Bellevue 11-1, on Monday at 2 p.m. in Boardman.

West Side had eight players with at least a base hit and a run on Sunday.

West Side starter Cash Jones went 2 1 /3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits with one strikeout. Anthony Saurber and Bobby Frazier came in on relief. Saurber pitched two innings of no-hit ball with two strikeouts.

How it happened

Top 1 | West Side 2, Boardman 0

TJ Madden smacks a two-RBI double that scores Preston Baker and Anthony Saurber to put West Side up 2-0.

Top 2 | West Side 5, Boardman 0

Oakley Turner’s two-RBI single scores Boone Treadway and Teegan Lay to give West Side a 4-0 lead. Then a TJ Madden ground ball to shortstop brings Turner home to make it 5-0.

Bottom 2 | West Side 5, Boardman 1

Boardman grabs a run to get on the board.

Bottom 3 | West Side 5, Boardman 2

Max C hits a solo homer to cut Boardman deficit 5-2.

Top 4 | West Side 8, Boardman 2

Lennox Brown lays down a bunt single that scores Jonathan Lineback to give West Side a 6-2 advantage.

Gavyn Spears singles to bring home Teegan Lay, and then Spears comes around to score on a wild pitch.

Top 5 | West Side 10, Boardman 2

Jordan Malloy and Preston Baker both score on wild pitches.

Top 6 | West Side 13, Boardman 2

Teegan Lay scores on a wild pitch, and Gavyn Spears crushes a two-run homer to round out the West Side scoring.

Bottom 6 | West Side 13, Boardman 4

Boardman grabs two more runs in the final inning before West Side closes it out.

In the know

West Side has 21 state titles and has made trips to the Little League World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The state tournament winner advances to the Great Lakes Regional, which takes place Aug. 2-6 in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side was eliminated from last year’s regional tournament when its comeback fell short against Jasper (Ind.) in a 4-3 loss.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This story will be updated with quotes.