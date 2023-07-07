West Side All Stars top Lakota in district tournament

HAMILTON — Hamilton West Side defeated Lakota 16-0 in three innings Thursday night in Ohio Little League District 9 tournament action at West Side Little League.
West Side (2-0), which scored 11 runs in the second inning to break things open early, moves on to face Anderson Township at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Grayson Huff, Max Hall and Brennan Beaudoin each had multi-hit games at the plate for West Side.
Hall struck out five Lakota batters to get the win on the mound, and Beaudoin came in to close it out.
