West Side All Stars top Lakota in district tournament

HAMILTON — Hamilton West Side defeated Lakota 16-0 in three innings Thursday night in Ohio Little League District 9 tournament action at West Side Little League.

West Side (2-0), which scored 11 runs in the second inning to break things open early, moves on to face Anderson Township at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Grayson Huff, Max Hall and Brennan Beaudoin each had multi-hit games at the plate for West Side.

Hall struck out five Lakota batters to get the win on the mound, and Beaudoin came in to close it out.