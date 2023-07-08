West Side All Stars advance to district finals

HAMILTON — Hamilton West Side racked up 16 hits on the way to defeat Anderson Township 21-0 in three innings on Friday in Ohio Little League District 9 tournament play.

West Side (3-0), which has outscored its postseason opponents a combined 59-0, will face the Anderson Township-Lebanon winner in the district finals on Sunday at 7 p.m. at West Side Little League. Lebanon and Anderson Township play at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday at West Side.

Cash Brown led Friday’s game off with an inside the park home run, and West Side cruised to a 15-run first inning.

Brennan Beaudoin, Timmy Saurber, Cole Helmes, Nolan Warner, Konnor Commins and Brown each had multi-hit performances at the plate for West Side.

West Side starting pitcher Ethan Woods struck out six batters in two innings of work, while Helmes came in to close it out with three strike outs. The duo hurled a no-hitter.

West Side has only allowed one hit during the district tourney.

West Side is searching for its 38th straight district title, 21st state title and sixth trip to the Little League World Series (1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, 2021).