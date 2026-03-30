‘We’re so tight-knit’ — Lakota West baseball taking ownership on and off the diamond

Before taking the field Saturday against Milford, a group of Firebirds gathered at IHOP, sharing a meal that could likely become just as much a part of their routine as batting practice.

“We’re so tight-knit,” said Lakota West senior catcher Braydon Johnson, a University of Dayton commit. “I mean, everybody just wants to be around each other, so we wake up a little bit early, go get some breakfast before a game on Saturday.

“We went to IHOP this morning. There were 10 of us, I think.”

For a program with expectations as high as Lakota West’s, that scene might seem small. But inside the Firebirds’ clubhouse is a culture built on connection, accountability and a shared purpose that players believe can carry them deep into the season.

It worked during Lakota West’s run to the state tournament in 2025 after a 24-8 season.

“The biggest thing about this team is we all care deeply about each other,” Johnson said. “Last year, toward the end of the year, we got really tight-knit. It was like a brotherhood, and I think starting this year, we’re even more like that. Everybody here loves each other. There’s no cliques or anything. We do everything as a team, so I think that’s what’s going to be good about us, and we’re going to take it really far this year.”

That bond has translated early.

Lakota West opened the 2026 season with a 3-0 win over Milford on Saturday, leaning on defense and energy.

“I think we are one of the best defensive teams in the area,” Johnson said. “And as the season goes on, our bats are just going to get better. I think we’re going to be very technical.

“And the big wins are going to come, but I think we’ll win a lot of games because of the way we are on the basepaths and how technical we are on defense.”

The Firebirds are also carrying perspective from last season.

“So the offseason, it definitely stung a little bit thinking about that,” said Johnson, whose long fly ball with two runners on hung in the wind and was caught for the final out of last year’s 3-1 state semifinal loss to Lewis Center Olentangy.

“To be able to do it for my guys at the end of that game would have been special,” Johnson added. “But I think everything happens for a reason, and I don’t think we should have leaned on one hit to win that game. I don’t beat myself up too much about it.

“I think it’s more of a — this is a 2026 season, not 2025. We’ve pushed past that. We want to bring in the culture from last year — the brotherhood that got us to where we were.”

Lakota West coach Brad Gschwind said the players have taken ownership of the team’s identity, pointing to Johnson and senior Noah Bramble as captains and tone-setters well beyond the field.

“I don’t think there’s any surprise with who our captains are,” Gschwind said. “I think they’re great on the field, but off the field too.

“That’s something really cool — these guys are organizing their own team breakfasts before games. That’s what makes high school sports fun. They’re around each other, they hang out together, and I think it’s led by those two guys. Not only are they captains on the field because they’re talented and do all the right things, but they take care of it. Awesome kids. Stuff like that goes a long way.”

It’s the kind of leadership a coach can’t script.

“They’re being their own coaches,” Gschwind said. “It’s great. So it’s a lot of fun.”

That balance — loose but focused — has defined Lakota West in the early going.

“It’s got to be fun, right?” Gschwind said. “Yeah, we want to win — there’s no doubt we’re competitive — but it’s got to be fun.”

On the field, the Firebirds are blending returning production with new opportunities, particularly in the pitching rotation.

Offensively, the expectations remain steady.

“I think offensively we’re going to be good,” Gschwind said. “There are a lot of similar guys from last year… and the guys coming in are good pieces to the puzzle and make things fit. I like the way the guys are approaching it.”

Bramble said the team’s energy has been the constant.

“We knew we lost a lot of guys on the mound, but the energy has stayed the same,” Bramble said. “We’re always picking each other up. So I think the energy is going to get us through the season and keep us successful.”

Bramble has also stepped into a larger role on the mound, delivering a four-inning shutout to propel the Firebirds against Milford.

“I’ve always pitched throughout my entire career, but I was never really a pitcher here because we always had enough arms,” Bramble said. “But this was great. I felt amazing out there, and I’m just trying to hit my spots.”

For a program with a long-standing standard, Gschwind sees continuity — from past teams to this one. Lakota West made its fourth state appearance in program history last year. The Firebirds also the state tournament in 2007, 2008 and 2017 — winning the title in 2007 when Gschwind played shortstop.

“I think it’s a program thing,” Gschwind said. “It’s a standard. Sure, we expect to win. We expect to be competitive. The kids are putting in the work to do it, and I think there’s a lot of things we can build off from last year.

“But it’s a new group, and this is a fun group.”