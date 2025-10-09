Week 8 High School Football Preview: Middletown travels to Mason

Here are preview capsules for games within the the Journal-News coverage area:

Fairfield at Hamilton

Fairfield (4-3, 4-2 GMC) has climbed to third in the GMC standings behind Middletown and Princeton. Its defense has allowed just 113 points through 7 games. Hamilton (1-6, 1-5 GMC), meanwhile, is looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Colerain at Lakota East

The Thunderhawks (4-3, 3-3 GMC) are scrapping for GMC relevance, with quarterback Nile Knutson and running back Ryder Hooks leading the way as the conference’s best. The Cardinals (1-6, 1-5 GMC) are still searching for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Sycamore at Lakota West

Lakota West (4-3, 4-2 GMC) is gaining steam, having won its last two and entering with momentum. Sycamore (0-7, 0-6 GMC) is fighting to break through for a first win. Execution and limiting mistakes will be the key to any upset bid for the Aviators.

Middletown at Mason

Middletown (6-1, 5-1 GMC) is ranked sixth in the state and is among the conference’s best having outscored opponents 194–64 through seven games. Mason (3-4, 3-3 GMC) must win time of possession and avoid quick-strike Middletown drives.

Monroe at Bellbrook

Monroe (2-5, 0-1 SWBL Southwestern) has endured one of the tougher schedules in the area. Its offense will have to look to loosen things up this week. Bellbrook (3-4, 1-1), after falling to Franklin, must regain balance, leaning on its run game and forcing disruptions in Monroe’s backfield. Whoever wins the trench battle likely takes control.

Oakwood at Carlisle

Both teams are battle-tested and evenly matched. Oakwood (5-2, 2-2 SWBL Buckeye) has receivers who provide vertical threats, while Carlisle (5-2, 2-2) has seen its defense become more disciplined. On the other side, Carlisle’s offense is patient and methodical, looking to control tempo. Expect a close, possession-driven game where special teams or one big play may decide it.

Valley View at Edgewood

Valley View (6-1) is riding confidence and rhythm while on a six-game win streak. Edgewood (3-4), in the flip side, has shown competitive flashes winning three of its last four.

Waynesville at Madison

After a 52-point explosion against Dayton Christian, Waynesville (2-5, 0-3 SWBL Buckeye) is seeking consistency having lost four of its last five. Madison, (1-6, 0-3) with its lone win over Blanchester, will attempt to make this a low-scoring, turnover-driven affair.

Franklin at Ross

Franklin (2-5, 2-0 Southwestern) enters off back-to-back wins over Monroe and Bellbrook, hoping to push its playoff case. The playoff chances are similar for Ross (2-5, 0-1) which has lost four straight.

Badin at Carroll

Badin (7-0, 2-0 GCL Coed) is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the area. Carroll (1-6, 0-2 GCL Coed) hopes for a spark — but must contain Badin’s balanced attack. An upset would hinge on Carroll forcing feisty defensive stands and converting in short field scenarios — or this one gets out of hand early.

Harrison at Talawanda

This is the marquee tilt. Talawanda (7-0, 1-0 SWOC) boasts a perfect record and has been dominant in its wins. Harrison (5-2, 1-0 SWOC) looks to halt the Brave’s momentum.

Fenwick at Chaminade Julienne

Fenwick (3-4, 0-2 GCL Coed) is coming off a tough stretch in the conference and will look to reset. CJ (0-7, 0-2 GCL Coed) is still hunting for its first win. Expect Fenwick to lean on its rushing game early and force CJ to make mistakes in pressure situations.

Milford at Kings

Kings (6-1, 5-1 ECC) enter near the top of the standings and has momentum after wins over Lebanon and Little Miami. Milford (1-6, 1-5 ECC) must strike early and cover kickoffs and returns well — and the Eagles must play sound defense to stay in this one.

Fairmont at Springboro

Fairmont (3-4, 3-1 GWOC) has a ground game powered by conference rushing leader Logan Doty, and its offensive line has been dominant in league play. Springboro (4-3, 2-2 GWOC) counters with quarterback Max Miller, third in GWOC in passing yards, and leading receiver Noah Billinski.

St. Bernard at New Miami

St. Bernard (6-1) is riding a six-game win streak and has only given up 65 points this season. New Miami, still chasing some consistency, will need to stay clean and scratch for every yard. A big early deficit could force New Miami (2-5) to abandon its game plan.