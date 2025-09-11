Week 4 High School Football Preview

Hamilton at Lakota East

Hamilton (1-2) travels to Lakota East (2-1) in a matchup pitting a Big Blue squad still trying to find an offensive identity against a Thunderhawks team that has shown both flashes of running and throwing the football.

Franklin at Talawanda

Franklin (0-3) heads into Week 4 seeking answers against a Talawanda team that’s played extremely well in the early going. Talawanda (3-0) has shown a high-tempo approach and balance on offense, while Franklin will look to slow things down by controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting big plays.

Badin at St. Francis DeSales

Badin (3-0) and St. Francis DeSales (3-0) enter the game unbeaten and bring two productive offenses. Badin has piled up points in each of its first three outings and looks to keep up its tempo with multiple scoring threats. St. Francis DeSales has been similarly efficient and is getting steady play from its running game and secondary.

Princeton at Lakota West

Princeton (2-1), coming off an emphatic Week 3 win over Sycamore, travels to Lakota West (2-1) for what should be a physical Greater Miami Conference matchup. Princeton’s offense has shown big-play capability, while Lakota West has been sturdy at both lines and has answered tough opponents with a bend-but-don’t-break style.

Colerain at Middletown

Colerain (0-3) goes to Middletown (3-0) in a GMC contest. Colerain is looking punch in its first touchdown of the season, while Middletown has shown why its ranked in the top 10 in the state of Ohio.

Springboro at Wayne

Springboro (2-1) travels to take on Wayne (1-2) in a matchup that will test Springboro’s ability to sustain drives against a Wayne unit that has been effective in short-yardage situations. Springboro will look to use tempo to create mismatches, while Wayne will try to shorten the game with a strong passing attack. Springboro boasts the second best defense in the Greater Western Conference.

Sycamore at Fairfield

Sycamore (0-3), still searching for its first win, goes on the road to face Fairfield, a program that has shown it can score in bursts when its offense clicks. Fairfield (1-2) will try to lean on its offensive balance and home-field comfort.

Wilmington at Ross

Wilmington (2-1) makes a trip to Ross (2-1) in what looks like an evenly matched game on paper. Both teams have produced early wins and shown the ability to finish drives. Wilmington’s balanced attack will test Ross’ defensive front, while Ross will look to use its recent momentum and playmakers to create explosive opportunities.

Dayton Christian at Madison

Dayton Christian (2-1) heads to Madison Township to face Madison (1-2). Dayton Christian enters with a winning mark and a run game that has been effective. Madison will try to counter with physical defensive play and by forcing Dayton Christian into predictable passing situations.

Waynesville at Brookville

Waynesville (1-2) visits Brookville (3-0) in a matchup where Brookville’s high-scoring start meets Waynesville’s effort. Brookville has produced big rushing totals and will try to impose its will on the line. Waynesville needs to find more consistent execution on offense and tighten its tackling to stay within striking distance.

Ponitz at Monroe

Two teams looking for their first wins meet when Ponitz (0-3) travels to Monroe (3-0). Both sides have struggled to move the ball consistently and will lean on fundamentals — special teams, ball security and field position — to change the tide.

Valley View at Carlisle

Valley View (2-1) travels to Carlisle (3-0) in a matchup between two programs that emphasize physical play and disciplined defense. Valley View will try to establish the run and play sound, controlled football, while Carlisle will counter with gap discipline and special teams emphasis.

Little Miami at Walnut Hills

Little Miami (0-3) travels to Walnut Hills (1-2) searching for its first win. The Panthers, who are coming off a 50-7 loss to Anderson, have had trouble containing opposing runners and will need to correct the defensive breakdowns. Walnut Hills, coming off a difficult Week 3 game against Turpin, will look to regroup and exploit matchups in the secondary.

New Miami at Fayetteville-Perry

New Miami (1-2) makes the trip to Fayetteville-Perry (0-3) after collecting a Week 3 victory and will try to continue building momentum. New Miami’s recent win shows flashes of offensive balance. Fayetteville-Perry is still searching for the right formula but will try to make it a low-error, complementary-football contest.

Lebanon at Anderson

Lebanon (3-0) travels to face an Anderson team that also has started the season strong, making this one of the more intriguing Eastern Cincinnati Conference matchups. Lebanon’s balanced attack and stout defense have combined for strong early results, while Anderson (3-0) has delivered blowout wins and defensive consistency.

Kings at West Clermont

Kings (3-0) enters Week 4 unbeaten and brings a high-octane offense to West Clermont (1-2), a program that’s coming off mixed results but that has the personnel. Kings will look to test West Clermont’s secondary early while West Clermont aims to control the line of scrimmage and shorten possessions.

Mason at Oak Hills

Mason (1-2) visits Oak Hills (1-2) in a clash that pits Mason’s offensive firepower against Oak Hills’ defensive tradition. Mason has produced points in bunches and will try to spread the field and keep Oak Hills on its heels. The Comets are looking to continue their momentum from a big win over Lakota East.