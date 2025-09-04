Week 3 High School Football Preview: Lakota West at Hamilton, Fairfield hosts Colerain

Dayton Stivers at New Miami (Thur.)

New Miami (0-2) looks for a breakthrough when it hosts a newly-revived Dayton Stivers program. The Vikings are leaning on a young squad and will try to control the tempo at home after struggling to get their offense going. Stivers (0-0) will play its first game of the season.

Edgewood at Badin

A Butler County rivalry christens the new Matandy SportsPlex as Edgewood (0-2) visits Badin (2-0). The Cougars’ offense has shown flashes, but they’ll be challenged by a Rams defense that prides itself on second-half adjustments. Badin is looking to continue its momentum.

Lakota East at Mason

Lakota East (2-0) makes the short trip to Mason (0-2) in a key early-season Greater Miami Conference matchup. The Thunderhawks are off to their first 2-0 start since the 2017 season. The Comets aim to build off a stout defensive effort and balanced attack.

Lakota West at Hamilton

Lakota West (1-1) travels to Hamilton (1-1) in a battle of programs that have the ability to compete for a GMC title. The Firebirds’ defense, loaded with Division I talent, has been dominant, while Hamilton is seeking to build off its 30-point win over Sycamore. Virgil Schwarm Stadium should be lively for the conference clash.

Franklin at Fenwick

Fenwick (1-1) hosts Franklin (0-2) in a clash of neighboring programs. The Falcons are trying to establish their ground-and-pound identity, while the Wildcats look to rebound from offensive struggles.

Middletown at Oak Hills

Middletown (2-0) heads to Oak Hills (1-1) looking to build on its early-season success. The Middies’ defense has been opportunistic, while the Highlanders will try to protect their home turf against a GMC opponent riding renewed confidence.

Colerain at Fairfield

A classic GMC showdown pits Colerain (0-2) against Fairfield (0-2). It’s a battle of winless programs that have new head coaches in Fairfield’s Justin Roden and Colerain’s Jordan Stevens. Someone is walking away with a victory.

Northwest at Ross

Ross (1-1) welcomes Northwest (0-2) in a nonleague battle. The Rams’ run-heavy attack will try to control the line of scrimmage against a Knights squad that mixes athleticism on the perimeter.

Monroe at Wyoming

Wyoming (2-0), a perennial Cincinnati power, hosts Monroe (0-2). The Cowboys boast an efficient offense, while Monroe’s offense hopes to get going.

Anderson at Little Miami

Anderson (2-0) brings its high-powered passing attack to Little Miami (0-2) in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference class. The Raptors have lit up the scoreboard early, while the Panthers are playing tough football in the early going. Containing Anderson’s aerial assault will be the key for Little Miami in front of its home crowd.

West Clermont at Lebanon

Lebanon (2-0) looks to feed off its two wins as it welcomes West Clermont (1-1). The Warriors rely on a balanced offensive approach, while the Wolves are still searching for offensive rhythm.

Loveland at Kings

Kings (2-0), fresh off a strong start, welcomes rival Loveland (0-2) in ECC action. The Knights’ offense has shown big-play ability, while Loveland’s defense will be tested by Kings’ tempo.

Springboro at Elder

Elder (2-0), always tough at The Pit, faces a visit from Springboro (2-0). Elder has leaned on a rugged offensive line and steady running game, while Springboro looks to prove why it’s the only undefeated Greater Western Ohio Conference team left. Expect a physical, playoff-like atmosphere.

Madison at Blanchester

Blanchester (1-1) hosts Madison (0-2) in a nonleague matchup. The Mohawks are looking to find a consistent offensive identity, while Blanchester has shown the ability to put points on the board when in rhythm. Both teams hope to emerge with momentum heading into league play.

Waynesville at Goshen

Waynesville (1-1) travels to Goshen (1-1) in another nonleague showdown. The Spartans showed their stingy defense, in a 21-0 win over Greeneview, while the Warriors are trying to steady the ship after an inconsistent start.

Bethel at Carlisle

Carlisle (2-0) welcomes Bethel (0-2) in a nonconference contest. Bethel seeks its first win behind a young roster, and Carlisle looks to boast its seasoned veterans and an undefeated start.

Talawanda at Eaton

Talawanda (2-0) makes the trip to Eaton (1-1) in an old-school rivalry clash. The Brave are riding confidence after a record-setting offensive performance last week, while the Eagles will counter with its balanced attack.