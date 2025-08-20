‘We want to be a more physical outfit’ — Middletown ready for second season under Jones

“We want to be a more physical outfit,” Jones said. “The bodies look different now. They’re bigger, stronger — and that was intentional. We needed to be able to finish games running the ball and stop the run on defense. Last year, we didn’t hit those benchmarks. That changes now.”

The Middies, according to Jones, were outmatched in physicality at times during the 2024 season — most notably in a 51-7 loss at home against Lakota West. Middletown finished last year at 5-6 after winning its first four games.

“West pushed us around,” Jones said. “And we didn’t like that. So we went to work. We developed in the weight room. We’ve made that a priority.”

The result? A team that looks the part — and intends to play the part — of a physically imposing group on both sides of the ball.

At the heart of the offense is senior quarterback Joseph Ward, a converted wide receiver who has quickly proven himself as a capable dual-threat signal caller. His growth as a passer and leader has been one of the most encouraging signs of the offseason.

“He can throw it, and he’s up for the challenge,” Jones said. “He’s a phenomenal leader, great headspace and comes from a football family.”

Ward is surrounded by dynamic talent, including senior Ace Cooper, a transfer from Mount Healthy who racked up 1,418 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

In the backfield, the run game will be by committee, with Ward, senior Jordan Vann and junior Demetrian James all expected to contribute.

Middletown’s defense will be led by second-year coordinator Tyree Kinnel.

“We invested in our coaches,” Jones said. “We sent them to clinics, got them around the right people — and they’ve grown. The defense has jumped big time.”

Senior linebacker and Hamilton transfer C.J. Bryant is the heart of the defense. Bryant, one of the GMC’s top tacklers over the past two years, anchors a unit that includes senior J.D. Singletary, junior Jaiden Davis, senior Laaren Cornwall and Vann in a fast, physical front seven.

“We want to be more physical in everything we do,” Jones said. “And the players feel that. You can see it in how they look and how they move. This is a different team.”

Vann said the Middies will look like a completely different team in 2025 if they play four quarters of football.

Middletown opens the season at Barnitz Stadium against Troy on Aug. 22.

“Finishing is a big thing,” Vann said. “We had a few games last year where if we felt like we finished our games out, we’d have some different outcomes. We’ve just got to come out here ready to play.”