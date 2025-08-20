‘We just work our rear ends off’ — Lakota West gearing up for 2025 campaign

“We just work our rear ends off. I’m still old school to the standpoint that we had over 100 workouts this offseason. We still lift three times during the week. That’s just what we do.”

As Lakota West enters the 2025 campaign, the veteran mentor isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel.

Gone are several key contributors on both sides of the ball, including star running back Braydon Johnson — who opted out of playing football to concentrate of baseball his senior year. Up front, the Firebirds are replacing all five starting offensive linemen and a full rotation of defensive linemen.

Still, Bolden’s not blinking.

“I’d describe us as a highly talented group — but inexperienced in some places,” Bolden said. “We’re built a little differently, but these guys have been getting better all summer. Week 1 might look different than Week 10, but we’ll get there.”

Lakota West grabbed a share of the Greater Miami Conference title with Princeton by going 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the conference last season.

This year, junior quarterback Jackson Smith steps in under center. At 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, Smith brings size and a different skillset from his predecessors.

“He played a little bit as a freshman,” Bolden said. “He’s got a great arm, and he understands what we want to do.”

One major weapon in the backfield is junior running back Kenyon Norman, a track star who ran on the Firebirds’ 4×100 relay team and already holds a Penn State offer.

“He’s a dude,” Bolden said of Norman, who rushed for 552 yards and eight scores as a sophomore.

At wide receiver, Lakota West boasts experience, which could help offset some of the learning curve up front. Senior Tyson Davis is one of those guys.

“I need to push the younger kids,” said Davis, who had 23 catches for 331 yards and five touchdowns. “Live up to the expectation of winning championships so we can win state. Do the little things — go to school, do your homework, stay locked in at practice. Even if you’re not getting a rep, take mental reps.”

But where Bolden sees the most uncertainty — and potential — is on both lines.

“I don’t have a return starter on the offensive line,” Bolden said. “I’ve got one kid who played some. But they’re talented. They’re playing really well right now.”

Defensively, it’s a clean slate, but the size is there. Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Narvaez stands at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. Junior Reilly Newman is now 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds.

Senior Cam Thomas will do his thing again at linebacker. Senior Kofi Abudofuor is back with the kicking game.

“These kids are just growing into their bodies,” Bolden said. “They’ve got the talent. Now it’s about getting them out there and letting them figure it out.”

Lakota West’s schedule isn’t made for the faint of heart, and that’s intentional, Bolden said.

“We go Elder scrimmage, Winton Woods scrimmage and open with St. Xavier,” Bolden noted. “In a month, I’ll know exactly what we’ve got. But that’s why we do it. The way the playoffs are set up, even with 12 teams and four getting a bye, you still have a great shot. So why wouldn’t you challenge yourself?”

When asked about the program’s continued success, Bolden credits an old-school mentality mixed with consistency and toughness.

Lakota West travels to St. Xavier on Aug. 22.

“Our kids look different because we put the work in,” Bolden said. “We keep it simple. In a day and age where people want to try the next new thing, we just stick to what we do. Coach them hard, love them hard, and let the rest take care of itself.

“Football is still football. Can you block? Can you tackle? Can you outwork the guy across from you? That’s what we do. That’s who we are.”