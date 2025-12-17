‘We are not the hunted. We are the hunters’ — Miami men’s basketball off to best start in program history at 11-0

Byers scored a career-high 27 points and the unbeaten RedHawks survived a frantic second-half push to beat Wright State 83-76, pushing their start to a program-record 11-0.

“We came out with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Byers said. “With us somehow being the underdog — we pay attention to that a little bit. … We were gonna prove them wrong.”

Miami, which had dropped six straight to the Raiders and lost 81-68 at home in last season’s meeting, looked every bit the poised, efficient team that has spent the first month climbing its way toward a nationally-ranked status.

The RedHawks shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range and built a 46-34 halftime lead behind a blistering opening 20 minutes — then held on when Wright State’s physicality, paint presence and late surge threatened to change things.

Byers proved it early by burying two 3-pointers in the opening minutes as Miami answered Wright State’s initial paint success with spacing and pace. He finished 8 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, repeatedly punishing late closeouts and using the threat of the jumper to open driving lanes.

“I thought my guys found me early and I hit shots early, which kind of got me in a groove,” Byers said. “And then when you’re hitting shots, it seems like other things open up for you. Then there’s lanes, there’s ball fakes, pump fake stuff like that.”

Wright State got 21 points from Michael Cooper, but the Raiders couldn’t solve Miami’s first-half shot-making or its 3-point defense. Wright State finished 3 of 21 from 3 and just 1 of 11 from deep in the first half, an early hole that forced the Raiders to spend the final 20 minutes chasing.

Miami coach Travis Steele, whose RedHawks are now one of the few remaining unbeaten teams at the Division I level, framed the win as the kind of road test undefeated teams have to earn.

“I’m thrilled for our guys,” Steele said. “Wherever we’re to go, there’s going to be a big crowd. And we’re going to get everybody’s best punch. … I thought our guys are just unflappable.”

It didn’t take long for the tone to show itself. Wright State opened by putting pressure on the rim.

But as soon as the RedHawks settled, the game started to look like Miami’s season has looked — crisp, connected and fast enough to keep a defense from getting comfortable.

Byers hit his first 3 at the 17:48 mark to snap a 4-4 tie, then drilled another 33 seconds later.

Almar Atlason gave Miami an early lift off the bench, knocking down a 3 and making both free throws in a stretch that pushed Miami’s margin to five. Luke Skaljac added two 3s in the half, one of them off a clean ball reversal, another as Miami’s ball movement stretched the defense just enough to create a window.

And then there were the little things Miami has leaned on all year — Evan Ipsaro’s steadiness, Antwone Woolfolk’s physical defense and willingness to play through contact and Eian Elmer’s ability to hurt a defense both as a shooter and rebounder.

Miami’s first half was a clinic in efficiency — 13-for-22 shooting overall (59.1%), 8-for-13 from 3 (61.5%) and 12-for-16 at the line.

The RedHawks kept Wright State from living at the 3-point line, contesting nearly every attempt.

Steele pointed directly to that urgency on the perimeter.

“Our 3-point field goal percentage defense was tremendous,” the coach said. “We were contesting at a very, very, very high level there, especially the first half.”

The Raiders, meanwhile, found scoring mostly in the paint or at the stripe but couldn’t connect from outside.

Even Cooper’s late first-half 3 in transition felt less like a turning point and more like a breath before the storm, trimming Miami’s lead to 12 heading into the break.

Woolfolk opened the second half with a layup, and for a moment it looked like Miami might simply run away.

Byers hit another 3 at 15:42 to restore a 17-point cushion at 62-45, and Miami’s pace and spacing seemed to be back in control.

But Wright State didn’t fold.

Cooper attacked in transition. Michael Imariagbe punished switches and finished through contact. The Raiders started winning more plays around the paint.

Miami, at the same time, gave Wright State a few openings with missed free throws and stalled possessions. Byers — so automatic from beyond the arc — also had a rare, frustrating stretch at the line.

The RedHawks finished 17 of 28 on free throws.

“We’ve got to make some free throws,” Steele said. “And we got to make some layups, too. But again, our guys, I just love our team.”

