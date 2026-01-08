Wayne’s wild finish goes viral as Ward’s buzzer beater tops ESPN’s plays of the day

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Wayne led by two until Springboro tied the score with a layup in the final seconds. Wayne quickly inbounded the ball to senior Alphonso Ward at a spot roughly 55 feet from the basket. Without hesitation he threw up a desperation heave across the court after catching the pass. It banked off the glass through the hoop right as the final buzzer sounded, sending his teammates and home crowd into a frenzy.

The win was the seventh in a row for Wayne, which is 8-1 overall and tied at the top of the Greater Western Ohio Conference standings with Northmont and Centerville at 5-1. The Warriors to Northmont on Friday.