Wayne’s wild finish goes viral as Ward’s buzzer beater tops ESPN’s plays of the day

Wayne beat Springboro 55-52 on Tuesday night and received national recognition for late-game heroics by its senior forward Alphonso Ward.
The Warriors won on a buzzer-beating shot from beyond half court. Video of the play was featured during ESPN’s SportsCenter as the best play of the day on its top-10 countdown Wednesday.
Wayne led by two until Springboro tied the score with a layup in the final seconds. Wayne quickly inbounded the ball to senior Alphonso Ward at a spot roughly 55 feet from the basket. Without hesitation he threw up a desperation heave across the court after catching the pass. It banked off the glass through the hoop right as the final buzzer sounded, sending his teammates and home crowd into a frenzy.
The win was the seventh in a row for Wayne, which is 8-1 overall and tied at the top of the Greater Western Ohio Conference standings with Northmont and Centerville at 5-1. The Warriors to Northmont on Friday.
