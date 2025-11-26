Wayne star Jamier Brown provides meals as part of first NIL function

It was why he chose that neighborhood to conduct a Thanksgiving food giveaway Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot near the Choice Food Pantry at Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

“We’re doing a food giveaway not just for the homeless but for everybody in general,” Brown said. “Me and my family like to give back and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Ohio high school student-athletes have been officially able to profit off of their name, image and likeness under Ohio High School Athletic Association rules since Monday.

Brown is an Ohio State football commit in the Class of 2026 that recently was at the center of the NIL debate in Ohio.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Brown and his mother, Jasmine, were part of a lawsuit filed against the OHSAA on Oct. 15 regarding the lack of allowance for NIL opportunities.

After a Franklin County judge issued a temporary restraining order against the OHSAA on Oct. 20 that allowed all Ohio high school athletes to immediately have NIL rights, OHSAA member schools approved language during a Nov. 17-21 emergency voting period to officially implement NIL measures in the state.

Luke Fedlam of Amundsen Davis, the Brown family’s attorney, announced the lawsuit would be dismissed following Monday’s announcement.

The new rules allow high school student-athletes to enter into NIL agreements to be compensated for their branding usage through public appearances, social media promotion, licensing agreements and other public endorsements.

“NIL is not really just all about money,” Brown said. “Because me and my mom and my team is teaching me a lot about business and that’s what I’ve said in the past that I want to fall back on when I’m done with football is teaching and how to save money the right way. There’s just a lot that comes with it and people that don’t really understand it and think it’s all about the money and that’s not the case at all.”

Brown, his family, and his representation with Excel Sports Management put together Wednesday’s event with assistance from restaurants Bravo Italian Kitchen and Texas Roadhouse, as well as donations from the Gem City Market. A crowd aligned themselves in the parking lot to look over the offerings as Brown and others filled styrofoam containers for them on a chilly and windy day.

“As the years go on, I’m hoping the events get bigger,” Brown said.

Any remaining food from the event was going to find a stomach, Brown’s representation said. He planned go to other parts of the city with any leftovers and continue making offerings until it was all handed out.

Wednesday’s giveaway is just the first planned event for Brown. He’s planning a toy giveaway in December to be held somewhere in Columbus.

Brown said his mother has played a big part in his desire to give back to the community. He said he is happy to use his branding to help communities with giveaways and hopes other student-athletes across the state make positive contributions with their own NIL opportunities.

“My family has always been the type to help one another whether they know you or not,” he said. “If they have it to help you, they’re going to do that no matter who you are.”