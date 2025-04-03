Wayne grad Joshua Padilla maintains wrestling mentality on Ohio State offensive line

Now a 6-foot-4, 300-pound center for the Buckeyes, Padilla was 89-16 in three years as a wrestler at Wayne High School.

He went 24-3 as a sophomore and 32-2 as a junior and was the top wrestler in the GWOC at 285 pounds while also starting at tackle for the Warriors.

“I feel like my mentality is still the same,” he said Thursday after practice. “I feel like wrestling has definitely developed my mentality and my knack, and I feel like I go out there and I try and like basically destroy someone every time.”