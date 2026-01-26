Wayne grad joins staff of new Ravens coach

Earlier in his career, Mickens worked at his alma mater, Cincinnati, where he and Freeman first coached together. He also had stints at Indiana State, Idaho and Bowling Green.

The Ravens job will be Mickens’ first coaching job in the NFL. Minter also has a connection to Cincinnati, where MIckens played from 2005-08. Minter’s dad Rick was Cincinnati’s head coach from 1994-2003, and Jesse was a graduate assistant at Cincinnati when Mickens was a junior and senior.

Mickens and Jesse Minter also worked together at Indiana State in 2012. Minter was the defensive coordinator. Mickens was a defensive assistant.

The Ravens hired Minter last week. He worked as the defensive coordinator on Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the San Diego Chargers last season.