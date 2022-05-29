Wayne boys, Oakwood girls among regional track champions

Beavercreek freshman Kayleigh Keyes set the Division I meet record in the 400 meters. She broke the 22-year-old mark with a time of 55.78.

In Division I, the Wayne girls placed fourth and Beavercreek was fifth. In Division II boys. Versailles was second and Dunbar sixth. Dai’Vontay Young led the Wolverines with a victory in the 100 in 11.07 seconds and a second in the 200 in 22.39.

In Division III at Troy, the top three boys teams were Fort Loramie, Minster and Anna. The top three girls teams were Minster, Coldwater and Marion Local.

At the Division II regional at Piqua High School, West Liberty-Salem’s boys team won the boys meet with Logan Saylor qualifying in three events and setting a school record in the long jump.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association state track championships return to Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus on Friday and Saturday one year after being split between three separate locations.

Here’s a look at area qualifiers and where they finished in region:

Boys

Division I

Beavercreek — Kayleigh Keyes: 400, 1st, 55.12. 3,200 relay: 2nd, 9:30.86. 1,600 relay: 2nd, 3:58.86.

Centerville — Zoe Lamb: pole vault, 1st, 12-4. McKenna Thompson: discus, 3rd, 116-5. Mia Robillard: 1,600, 4th, 5:03.11.

Fairfield — 4x100 relay: 4th, 42.81. 4x200 relay: 3rd, 1:28.61.

Franklin — Liam Acevedo: 400, 1st, 49.15.

Lakota East — J.D. Leverette: 400, 2nd, 49.62.

Lakota West — 4x400 relay: 3rd, 3:24.73.

Lebanon — 3,200 relay: 3rd, 9:34.13.

Miamisburg — Mckenzie Johnson: discus, 4th, 114-4. 3,200 relay: 4th, 9:34.24.

Northmont — Abby Drosdak: 3,200, 1st, 11:01.6. Kaley Underwood: high jump 3rd, 5-2.

Piqua — Camilla Nicholas: 100, 6th, 12.31; and 200, 5th, 25.27.

Springboro — Cara Mooney: 1,600, 2nd, 5:02.60.

Springfield — Tyron Barnes: high jump, third, 6-4. Jokell Brown: shot put, 3rd, 51-7½. Jonathon Richardson: long jump, 3rd, 22-7; 110 hurdles, 1st, 14.37. 4x100 relay, 2nd, 42.47.

Talawanda — Henry Hoblitzell: pole vault, 2nd, 14-4.

Tippecanoe — Annie Sinning: 3,200, 4th, 11:08.84.

Trotwood-Madison — Erin Starks: 100 hurdles, 1st, 14.63. 200, 3rd, 25.20.

Troy — Leah Harnish: 400, 2nd, 56.54. Sophie Fong: pole vault, 2nd, 12-4.

Wayne — Sanai Lynch: long jump, 1st, 18-2.75. Erionte Carlton: 100 hurdles, 4th, 15.33. 400 relay: 3rd, 48.61; Megan Rybitski: pole vault, 3rd, 11-4. Aubrey Mullins, pole vault, 4th, 11-4. Trinity Bibbs: 100, 5th, 12.27; 200, 6th, 25.39.

Division II

Badin — 4x100 relay: second, 43.46.

Greeneview — 4x800 relay: 4th, 8:09.32.

Shawnee — Silas Bush: 800, first, 1:56.64;

West Liberty-Salem — 4x800 relay: 2nd, 8:07.14. 4x200 relay: fourth, 1:30.65; Logan Saylor: long jump, first, 21-7½; 200, third, 22.79; high jump, third, 6-2; Dylan Lauck: 1,600, third, 4:17.41; Logan Phillips: 110 hurdles, third, 15.42; 300 hurdles, fourth, 40.87.

Brookville — Kory Davis: 300 hurdles, 1st, 40.26. Tim Davis: 300 hurdles, 3rd, 40.62.

Chaminade Julienne — 400 relay: 3rd, 43.58.

Dunbar — Dai’Vontay Young: 100, 1st, 11.07; 200, 2nd, 22.39. 800 relay: 3rd, 1:30.51. 400 relay: 4th, 43.82.

Eaton — Josh Martin: high jump, 2nd, 6-3.

Miami East — Josh Amheiser: pole vault, 2nd, 14-4. 1,600 relay: 3rd, 3:25.23.

Milton-Union — Carter Tinnerman: pole vault, 1st, 15-0.

Oakwood — Sean Michael: 800, 2nd, 1:57.40.

Versailles — Taran Tyo: discus, 1st, 178-10; shot put, 6th, 50-11.25. Colton Reese, 110 hurdles, 4th, 15.47. Jack Osborne: 400, 3rd, 49.95; 200, 4th, 22.93. Brayden Keihl, shot put, 4th, 52-0.

Division III

Anna — Justin Richards: 100, 1st, 10.99; long jump, 3rd, 20-6.50. Hayden Schmidt: 3,200, 2nd, 9:27.91; 1,600, 3rd, 4:22.20. 800 relay: 3rd, 1:30.87. 400 relay: 2nd, 43.59.

Ansonia — Jackson Shellhaas: pole vault, 2nd, 15-0.

Arcanum — Chase Werling: discus, 4th, 140-6. Ethan Rethman: shot put, 4th, 45-9.50.

Botkins — Carter Pleiman: 800, 4th, 2:00.32. 3,200 relay: 4th, 8:18.20.

Catholic Central — Ashton Young: 100, 4th, 11:29. 4x100: 1st, 43.57.

Cedarville — Caleb Sultan: 800, 1st, 1:57.38; 4x400 relay: 3rd, 3:30.62.

Coldwater — Tyler Schwieterman: 110 hurdles, 1st, 15.38; 300 hurdles, 1st, 39.61. Jesse Meyer: shot put, 1st, 49-8.25; discus, 3rd, 144-08.

Dixie — Dewey Hill: 400, 1st, 48.86.

Emmanuel Christian — 4x800 relay: 3rd, 8:17.82. Justus Channels: 200, 4th, 23.17. 4x400 relay: 2nd, 3:26.76.

Fort Loramie — Gavin Kemper: pole vault, 1st, 15-9. Colten Gasson: 1,600, 2nd, 4:21.44. Frank Rethman: 400, 2nd, 49.96. Colin Gasson: 800, 2nd, 1:58.34. Ryan Hoelscher: high jump, 3rd, 6-0. 3,200 relay: 1st, 8:11.95. 1,600 relay: 1st, 3:26.20.

Fort Recovery — Trevor Heitkamp: 3,200, 5th, 9:37.97.

Jackson Center — Kellen Reichert: 3,200, 3rd, 9:31.32.

Marion Local — Jack Knapke: discus, 1st, 158-10. Nate Buscher: pole vault, 3rd, 14-4. 400 relay: 4th, 43.73.

Mechanicsburg — 4x200 relay: 2nd, 1:30.75; 4x100 relay, 5th, 44.39.

Minster — Joseph Slonkosky: 300 hurdles, 2nd, 40.91; 110 hurdles, 3rd, 15.65. Alex Albers: 800, 3rd, 2:00.25; 1,600, 5th, 4:26.13. Jack Kohne: 200, 3rd, 23.08. Russell Heid: pole vault, 4th, 13-0. 3,200 relay: 2nd, 8:16.94. 800 relay: 6th, 1:31.88. 1,600 relay: 4th, 3:30.88.

St. Henry — Dustin Quinter: shot put, 2nd, 49-3. Brandon Keller: shot put, 3rd, 46-3.50.

Tri-Village — Layne Sarver: high jump, 1st, 6-5. Justin Finkbine: 110 hurdles, 2nd, 15.44.

Yellow Springs — DeAndre Cowen: high jump, 3rd, 6-0.

GIRLS

Division I

Beavercreek — Keegan Souhan: 3,200, 2nd, 9:11.33.

Bellbrook — Isaac Lefeld: pole vault, 1st, 15-0. Tony Jiovani: pole vault, 4th, 13-8.

Carroll — Sammy Deep: long jump, 2nd, 22-10.5. Jack Agnew: 3,200, 4th, 9:16.49.

Centerville — Quinn Anderson: 800, 3rd, 1:55.72. Cameron Gay: shot put, 4th, 51-0.5.

Fairmont — Sopuluchi Poe: high jump, 4th, 6-4.

Lakota East — Azariyah Bryant: 100, 1st, 12.01; 200, 1st, 24.62. Katlyn Pham: 300 hurdles, 3rd, 46.17. Jocelyn Willis: 1,600, 1st, 5:02.40. 4x100 relay: 1st, 48.24. 4x200 relay: 3rd, 1:42.76.

Lakota West — Evelyn Prodoehl: 3,200, 2nd, 11:02.68.

Lebanon — Austin Miller: long jump, 1st, 23-0.75. Caleb Kilgallon: 800, 4th, 1:55.91.

Miamisburg — Seth Elking: 1,600, 2nd, 4:12.32; 3,200, 3rd, 9:12.03. Aaron Schwieterman: 1,600, 5th, 4:14.58. 3,200 relay: 4th, 7:52.06.

Middletown — Leelah McGuire: shot put, 4th, 38-1½.

Northmont — Jordan Cortner: 300 hurdles, 1st, 38.49. Mi’kel Pullen: 300 hurdles, 4th, 39.82. 1,600 relay: 1st, 3:22.77. 800 relay: 2nd, 1:28.61.

Ross — Myah Boze: 110 hurdles, 2nd, 15:10; 300 hurdles, 1st, 44.44.

Sidney — Garrett Guinther: pole vault, 3rd, 14-0.

Talawanda — Haley O’Brien: high jump, 2nd, 5-3.

Troy — Jack Kleinhenz: long jump, 6th, 21-11.75. Ethan Martin: pole vault, 5th, 13-8.

Vandalia Butler — Gabriel Marlow: 300 hurdles, 3rd, 39.53.

Wayne — Aamil Wagner: shot put, 1st, 62-6. Patrick Statzer: 800, 2nd, 1:54.44. Tyler Stargel: 110 hurdles, 3rd, 14.74. Drew Martin: 200, 3rd, 22.37. 800 relay: 4th, 1:28.98.

Division II

Carroll — Ruby Gross: 800, 4th, 2:19.07. 3,200 relay: 5th, 9:43.19.

Chaminade Julienne — Jaydn Haywood: 100, 1st, 12.04; 200, 1st, 25.03. Brooke Haywood: high jump, 2nd, 5-3. Te’aira Branham-Patrick: 100, 3rd, 12.65; 200, 3rd, 26.20. 400 relay: 1st, 49.75. 800 relay: 3rd, 1:46.03.

Greeneview — Laney Hines: 100 hurdles, 4th, 15.72; long jump, 1st, 17-7.

Greenon — Tru Buddenberg: pole vault, 1st, 11-9.

Miami East — Annika Paton: discus, 2nd, 1:25.07.

Northridge — Leeyah Samuels: 300 hurdles, 1st, 45.27.

Oakwood — Grace Hartman: 3,200, 1st, 10:39.37; 1,600, 2nd, 4:46.59. Bella Butler: 3,200, 3rd, 10:39.58; 1,600, 3rd, 5:10.79. Bella Horne: 100 hurdles, 3rd, 15.56; 300 hurdles, 4th, 47.03; Ellerie Nye: 400, 4th, 58.49. Sadie Knostman: discus, 4th, 119-09. 3,200 relay: 1st, 9:22.11. 1,600 relay: 1st, 4:00.37.

Shawnee — Audrey DeSantis: 3,200, 2nd, 10:39.56

Urbana — Lyza Forson: shot put, 2nd, 37-1½.

Versailles — Lexi Magoto: 400, 3rd, 57.76. Ashley Jones: long jump, 4th, 16-3.25. 800 relay: 2nd, 1:45.38. 1,600 relay: 3rd, 4:04.85.

Waynesville — 800 relay: 4th, 1:47.24. 3,200 relay: 3rd, 9:31.99.

Division III

Anna — Paige Steinke: 3,200, 2nd, 11:23.11. Lenna Rowland: discus, 3rd, 126-5; Ashley Bertke: high jump, 3rd, 5-3; Lauryn Wolters: long jump, 4th, 16-6.50. 400 relay: 1st, 50.50.

Ansonia — Colleen Steinmetz, pole vault, 1st, 11-6.

Botkins — Aleah Johnson: Discus, 1st, 134-10; shot put, 4th, 38-4.75; Brittany Arnold: 3,200, 3rd, 11:45.46.2.

Catholic Central — Mallory Mullen: high jump, 1st, 5-7.

Cedarville — Aleena Cook: 800, 5th, 2:20.71.

Coldwater — Haley Alig: 800, 2nd, 2:16.21; Ava Giere: 400, 3rd, 58.54; Carlee Goodwin: 300 hurdles, 6th, 47.42. 1,600 relay: 1st, 4:00.95. 3,200 relay: 4th, 9:46.20. 800 relay: 2nd, 1:45.85. 400 relay: 4th, 50.90.

Dayton Christian — Aurora Schubert: 100 hurdles, 1st, 15.10. Lyv Lindeman: 100 hurdles, 2nd, 15.23.

Dixie — Sierra Brinson: discus, 4th, 122-06; shot put, 5th, 38-1.75.

Fort Loramie — Claire Rethman: 1,600, 1st, 5:07.83; 800, 3rd, 2:17.9. Lauren Moore: 3,200, 5th, 11:46.08. Riley Heitkamp: pole vault, 2nd, 10-4; high jump, 4th, 5-2. 3,200 relay: 3rd, 9:45.10.

Fort Recovery — Mara Pearson: long jump, 1st, 17-8.25. Abbie Francis: 200, 2nd, 26.16. Whitley Rammel, shot put, 2nd, 39-10.

Legacy Christian — Maddy Merritt: 200, 3rd, 26.19; 400, 1st, 57.84.

Marion Local — Molly Winner: shot put, 1st, 41-6.5. Sam Hoelscher: 300 hurdles, 1st, 45.27. 100 hurdles, 3rd, 15.31. 800 relay: 3rd, 1:46.10. 400 relay: 2nd, 50.59. 1,600 relay: 3rd, 4:05.90.

Minster — Taylor Roth: 800, 1st, 2:15.13. Margaret Hemmelgarn: 1,600, 3rd, 5:09.57. Lillian Barhorst: shot put, 3rd, 39-04. Josi Boate: pole vault, 4th, 9-6. 3,200 relay: 1st, 9:39.50. 1,600 relay: 2nd, 4:05.74. 800 relay: 4th, 1:46.24.

Mechanicsburg — Payton Murphy: discus, 6th, 117-6.

Southeastern — Lily Bertemes: 4th, 2:18.66.

Triad — Cayla Eaton: 300 hurdles, 3rd, 46.64.

Tri-Village — Halle Bell: 300 hurdles, 4th, 47.04. Loryn Metzcar: discus, 5th, 117-10.

West Liberty-Salem — 4x800 relay: 4th, 9:55.40. Delaney Jones: 100, 3rd, 12.60. Megan Adams: 1,600, 2nd, 5:09.22; 3,200, 1st, 11:16.90.