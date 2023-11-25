WATCH: Northmont grad seals victory for Michigan over Ohio State

Michigan safety Rod Moore, a 2021 Northmont High School graduate, picked off Ohio State’s Kyle McCord with 25 seconds to play Saturday to seal the Wolverines’ 30-24 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Moore, a 6-foot, 198-pound junior, cut in front of Buckeyes’ receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to snag the underthrown ball from McCord, who was under heavy duress when he threw it.

It was the second interception of the season for Moore, who’s been a starter for the Wolverines since late in his freshman season.

