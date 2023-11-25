WATCH: Northmont grad seals victory for Michigan over Ohio State

Michigan safety Rod Moore, a 2021 Northmont High School graduate, picked off Ohio State’s Kyle McCord with 25 seconds to play Saturday to seal the Wolverines’ 30-24 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Moore, a 6-foot, 198-pound junior, cut in front of Buckeyes’ receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to snag the underthrown ball from McCord, who was under heavy duress when he threw it.
INTERCEPTION@UMichfootball SEALS THE GAME 〽️ pic.twitter.com/37lF1aVeqo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
It was the second interception of the season for Moore, who’s been a starter for the Wolverines since late in his freshman season.
