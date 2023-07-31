X

WATCH: How Springfield’s Aaron Scott Jr. announced his commitment to Ohio State

Sports
By
16 minutes ago

Aaron Scott Jr. kept them guessing until the end.

The highly-ranked cornerback from Springfield sat down at a table with hats and backpacks from his three choices — Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State.

ExploreA closer look at the area's top recruits in the class of 2024

With smoke coming from underneath the table, Scott picked up the Oregon stuff and tossed it aside.

He did the same with the Ohio State hat and bag then picked up the Michigan gear.

He didn’t put the Block ‘M’ hat on, though. It also went by the wayside as the crowd began to get restless.

Then he opened up the Michigan bag and pulled out a white Ohio State jersey as he declared, “For the next three or four years, I’m gonna be taking my talents to the university of…”

Whether he finished the sentence was unclear because the room erupted in cheers that would have drowned out anything he said anyway.

No explanation was needed as he pulled the jersey over his head.

Now Scott, a four-star prospect ranked among the best players in the state and best cornerbacks in the country, is set to be the first Ohio State scholarship player from Springfield since Braxton Miller, who graduated from Wayne High School in 2011.

The last scholarship player from a Springfield school was Dee Miller, a receiver who graduated from South in 1994.

“Yeah, I talk to him every day,” Scott said of Miller after his announcement. “I’m surprised he didn’t come. We been choppin’ it up. He’s been lettin’ me know he’s got me and come be a Buckeye and we can turn this up.

“He said why not be the kid from Springfield, li’l old city, to go big and make it to the NFL from there.”

In Other News
1
Ask Hal: How do Reds get pitching without giving up too much?
2
McCoy: Reds destroy Dodgers to return to the top of NL Central
3
Springfield standout Scott, state’s top recruit, picks Ohio State over...
4
Bengals’ Taylor becoming an expert on dealing with the unexpected
5
McCoy: Reds rally falls short vs. Dodgers

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top