WATCH: Dayton Flyers pay homage to Obi Toppin with dunk fest

DAYTON — With Obi Toppin in the house, the Dayton Flyers made sure to put their highlight reel dunks on display during their 84-61 victory against North Florida on Saturday at UD Arena.
Toppin was one four members inducted into the UD Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025 at halftime. He watched as the Flyers continually slammed home dunk after dunk during a dominant 18-0 run in the first half, mimicking many of his trademark dunks.
The Flyers had six dunks in the game, including five by Malcolm Thomas, who was wearing Obi’s old No. 1 jersey.
Dayton Flyers guard De’Shayne Montgomery said he told his mother on Friday if he had a breakaway opportunity he wanted to throw down a windmill dunk in front of Obi Toppin. He didn’t back down from the moment as he brought the Indiana Pacers star to his feet.
Dayton hosts Florida State (5-5) at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at UD Arena. The Seminoles have lost four straight after dropping a 103-95 decision to former Atlantic 10 Conference member Massachusetts on Saturday.
Credit: Steven Wright
