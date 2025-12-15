WATCH: Dayton Flyers pay homage to Obi Toppin with dunk fest

The Flyers had six dunks in the game, including five by Malcolm Thomas, who was wearing Obi’s old No. 1 jersey.

Dayton Flyers guard De’Shayne Montgomery said he told his mother on Friday if he had a breakaway opportunity he wanted to throw down a windmill dunk in front of Obi Toppin. He didn’t back down from the moment as he brought the Indiana Pacers star to his feet.

Dayton hosts Florida State (5-5) at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at UD Arena. The Seminoles have lost four straight after dropping a 103-95 decision to former Atlantic 10 Conference member Massachusetts on Saturday.