Walk-off double leads Giants beat Reds in extra innings

Mike Ford evened the score at 5-5 for Cincinnati with a solo homer in the eighth after the Reds trimmed the deficit to a run in the seventh.

The Giants had six hits in the fifth to rally from a 3-0 deficit, including a two-run homer by LaMonte Wade Jr. to tie the game. Heliot Ramos gave the Giants the lead with an RBI single, and then scored on an infield hit by Blake Sabol when Elly De La Cruz’s throw skipped past first and down the right-field line.

Jeimer Candelario gave the Reds the early lead with a bases-clearing double in the first.

The Giants had dropped three straight series before taking two out of three against the Reds, who have lost 10 of 11. Giants starter Kyle Harrison pitched four scoreless frames after Candelario’s first-inning double. San Francisco has won each of Harrison’s last six starts.

The Giants were hit with a slew of bad injury news on Sunday, losing their seventh position player in the last nine days. After placing outfielder Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list before the game, the Giants scratched catcher Patrick Bailey — who had just come off the seven-day concussion IL on Saturday — with a viral illness minutes before first pitch and then saw outfielder Jung Hoo Lee leave the game with a left arm injury in the first inning while trying to catch Candelario’s double.

Lee’s arm hit the wall as he jumped for the ball that hit the top of the right-center field wall, and he grabbed at it in immediate discomfort. Lee, who signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants in the offseason, walked off the field with a trainer holding his left wrist after sitting in the outfield dirt for a couple of minutes.

The Giants were already without slugger Jorge Soler, shortstop Nick Ahmed, catcher Tom Murphy and outfielder Austin Slater with injuries.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Alex Young (back) was expected to make his fourth rehab appearance on Sunday with Triple-A Louisville. Manager David Bell said Young is “doing great” but will need more time to build up. … Outfielder and leadoff hitter TJ Friedl suffered a right thumb contusion after being hit by Harrison’s first pitch of the game. He remained in the game to run the bases, but was replaced in center field by Will Benson in the second inning.

Up Next:

Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Reds at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to begin a three-game set.