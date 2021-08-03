Votto’s home run streak ‘special to watch’ for his Reds teammates

Jonathan India: “It’s amazing. He’s going to be a hall of famer. He is a hall of famer in my eyes. What he’s doing right now is special. It’s special to watch. It’s later in his career, and he’s doing this. He’s trying to get a MVP season. It’s beautiful for me to watch firsthand, and he’s helped me a lot with my season, so I give him credit for that.”

Tucker Barnhart: “It’s crazy. I’ve seen some pretty good Joey Votto streaks or stretches. For me personally, 2015 or 2016 comes to mind. The second half he had was just incredible. Obviously, 2017 when he finished second in the MVP, that whole thing was crazy. But this whole stretch he’s on now, I’ve not seen it like this, where he’s basically calling his shot. It’s amazing to me just to watch him continue to get better. I’ve been around him for eight years now, and he just continues to get better. Fifteen years in the big leagues, and the guy just keeps going. His aspirations to be great and continue to get better, they’re crazy to me. It has to be easy for a guy in his situation who has done so many things and been so successful to ease off the gas, and he’s done the complete opposite. It’s been a pleasure to watch. Joey’s one of my favorite teammates, and I’m lucky to play with him.”