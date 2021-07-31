Votto’s home run streak reaches seven games

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on Friday. He has homered in seven straight games. Only eight players in Major League Baseball history have done that.

Only three players have hit home runs in eight straight games: Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956). Votto will get a chance to tie them on Saturday in New York City.