Votto wants to play ‘at least one more year’

Joey Votto doesn’t expect the 2023 season to be his last in Major League Baseball.

“I want to play again,” Votto said Friday on the Dan Patrick Show. “At least one more year.”

Votto, who turned 40 in September, has played 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He told Patrick, “The last couple years were crummy. I wasn’t healthy for two years. I want to play well. It’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”

This was the last year of a 10-year, $225-million contract Votto signed in 2014. He made $25 million this season. The Reds have an option on Votto for the 2024 season and could pay him $20 million or buy him out for $7 million.

Votto said he would like to play for the Reds but if he doesn’t get an offer from them, “Then I’ll have a new experience. I’ll be a free agent for the first time in my professional baseball career. I don’t know how excited I am about that.”

Votto hit a career-worst .202 in 2023. He hit 14 home runs and drove in 38 runs in 65 games. He ranks first in Reds history in walks (1,365) second in in home runs (356) and on-base percentage (.409), third in RBIs (1,144) fifth in hits (2,135) and sixth in games played (2,056).

Reds fans saluted Votto on Sept. 25 during the last home game of the season. He was then ejected after the first inning Sunday in the final game of the regular season in St. Louis.

“I cannot holler at the umpire from our teams bench,” Votto wrote after the game on social media. “He was completely justified in ejecting me. For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry.”

The Reds finished 82-80 and finished two games out in the wild card standings.

“Reds fans, didn’t get to thank you for your amazing support of our team this year,” Votto wrote on social media Wednesday. “I bragged about you on the bench to new teammates early in the season, and you went above and beyond. We felt you all year. Thank you.”