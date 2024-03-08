Votto gets opportunity with hometown team

Votto was born in Toronto and grew up in Etobicoke on the west end of the city.

The news came three days after Votto shared a photo of himself on social media in which he sat alone on a bench with a cup of coffee on the ground and a baseball bat next to him.

“Missing ball,” Votto wrote in the caption.

Votto, 40, played 17 seasons, his entire big-league career to this point, with the Reds. He said last October he wanted to play at least one more season.

“The last couple years were crummy,” Votto said. “I wasn’t healthy for two years. I want to play well. It’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”

Last year, Votto played the final season of a 10-year, $225-million contract he signed in 2014. He made $25 million last season. The Reds had an option on Votto for the 2024 season and but declined to use it in November.

Votto hit a career-worst .202 in 2023. He hit 14 home runs and drove in 38 runs in 65 games. He ranks first in Reds history in walks (1,365) second in in home runs (356) and on-base percentage (.409), third in RBIs (1,144) fifth in hits (2,135) and sixth in games played (2,056).