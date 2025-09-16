Volley Under the Lights: Fenwick hosts memorable showcase on Yeager Field

“This is what it was all about,” Fenwick coach Tyler Conley said. “It was about the community. It was about showing off what Fenwick’s all about, what our program’s all about.

“The celebration of our state champions was just kind of a thing that we wanted to do — bring them back home — and it made the night that much more special.”

Families, alumni and youth teams filled the parking lot tailgate hours before first serve. Conley wandered through the crowd to soak in the scene.

“I was able to take a second and get away and get out into the tailgates,” he said. “Watching our communities out there — our grade schools, our returners, our current team — it’s just unbelievable. Watching that parking lot be full.”

The evening also honored Fenwick’s 2010 and 2019 state championship teams, who received loud ovations as they stepped onto the court. The new portable floor — purchased by Fenwick to make the event possible — gave the setup a polished, professional look.

For Conley, now in his 13th year at the Falcon helm, the idea of playing a marquee match on the football field seemed far-fetched until last winter.

“When it came up last August, you don’t understand the amount of planning and work that’s going to go into this,” Conley admitted. “Then it came back to me in December, and I’m like, ‘All right, all right, we’ll do it. We’ll make it happen.’

“It took every bit of that amount of time, but I think we did it right. The floor looks amazing.”

Fenwick plans to make “Volley Under the Lights” an annual event — one that not only showcases its own players but celebrates the sport across the region.

“Cincinnati’s a hotbed for volleyball,” Conley said. “We want to continue to celebrate our athletes, celebrate our sport, and let people know how special we think it is.”

Fenwick athletic director Kyle Longworth emphasized that the casual idea he saw on social media turned into one of the school’s most memorable nights.

“Last year, I was maybe two or three weeks into the job,” said Longworth, who is in his first year as Fenwick’s athletic director. “I saw a video of a school up in Cleveland hosting a scrimmage outside and thought, ‘How about we do something like this?’

“I told Coach Conley, ‘You go to the state championship, let’s do it.’ And guess what? He went to the state championship in 2024.”

The concept gained traction after Fenwick named a new president in December. By January, Longworth was meeting regularly with leadership, refining logistics and consulting with other schools about outdoor volleyball.

Then in May, the school settled on a date. Several potential opponents declined, but Lakota East quickly jumped on board — two minutes after the initial text to Jill Meiring, Lakota East’s athletic director.

“From there, we worked with OHSAA to switch sides of the court to adjust for sun and wind — the only change they required,” Conley elaborated.

Saturday’s weather cooperated, though early JV matches saw sun glare, light winds and a little drizzle. By varsity time, darkness and calmer air set the stage.

“In my eyes, it was electric,” Longworth said. “Our community showed out, our students showed out. Everyone tailgated — we had our feeder schools there. It was awesome. Really, we do it for the kids, for the students. And I think Fenwick and Lakota East came together to make an incredible night for them.”

The Falcons also honored their 2024 state championship team during the event, adding an emotional layer to the evening. Longworth said the turnout and enthusiasm confirmed the value of such a creative showcase.

“When you look around and see full stands on both sides, tailgates going, and kids making memories — that’s why we do it,” he said. “It’s about creating something special they’ll remember long after the season ends.”

Fenwick defeated Lakota East 3-1 after the Thunderhawks took the first set.

“We’re going to be in situations where we’re amped up, and we’ve got to be able to control our heart rate,” Conley said. “Once we got the breathing, once we got the heart rate under control, it was really smooth sailing from there.”

The Falcons, buoyed by a raucous student section in portable bleachers placed along the sideline, ultimately held on to win the match in three sets.

“I was pleased we were able to play all 16 kids, and I thought all 16 came in and played exceptionally well,” Conley said. “It was just a fun night and a good celebration of what we are as a program.”

Lakota East first-year coach Matt Ellis said the event was about more than wins and losses.

“Honestly, my girls do such a great job, and to be able to do something like this against Coach Conley and a program that works really hard as well, that’s what it’s all about,” Ellis said. “It’s really two communities — our community and the Fenwick community — coming together. I thought it was just a great environment. And for volleyball, honestly, it’s special. This is cool.”

Conley echoed the sentiment, calling it “a showcase of what’s right about high school sports.”

The buzz of the evening lingered — which was a sign that “Volley Under the Lights” might become more than a one-time experiment.

“The stands were completely full, and then you start thinking to yourself, ‘This is really, really cool,’” Conley said. “This is all done because we have special kids and special families and a special community.”