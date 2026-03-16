Video, photos: Fairmont storms back for Div. I title with help from Hargrave

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Kaylah Thornton hit the big 3-pointer to send it to overtime, and Janiyah Hargrave came up big for Fairmont in a 61-55 win over Princeton in the Div. I state championship on Saturday night at University of Dayton Arena.

Hargrave, a sophomore guard, led the squad with 23 points and nine rebounds. She scored seven points in overtime and scored six points during a 14-7 run the squad made over the last three minutes to battle back and force overtime.

“I just needed to score,” Hargrave said. “That’s just all I could think of is just score, get to the rim.”

She hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in overtime to give Fairmont a 55-52 lead with two minutes left; the Firebirds led the rest of the way.

“Everybody was loud,” Hargrave said. “That shot, I was just confident. We just got up, and we never gave up.”

Read more about Fairmont’s win in two articles linked below, and watch scenes from the squad’s celebration below, as well as watch the entire news conference from after the game.

Our complete photo gallery from Saturday’s win is at the bottom of this article.

ExploreGirls basketball: Thornton’s last-second 3 saves Fairmont, Firebirds win Division I state title in OT
ExploreGirls basketball: Thornton family watches ‘baby’ Kaylah deliver state title moment

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Fairmont players celebrate with the Division I state championship trophy after beating Princeeton 61-55 in the Division I state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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About the Author

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Billing is a photographer/videographer for Cox First Media newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. He is a Springfield native and Wright State University graduate and has worked for newspapers and media organizations across the Miami Valley for over a decade.