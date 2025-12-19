Versailles, Clinton Massie looking for new football coaches; Triad makes hire

Other open positions in the area include Edgewood where Trace Reynolds was not renewed after two seasons. Reynolds announced the move on his X account. Edgewood was 7-13 under Reynolds.

Dan McSurley retired at Clinton Massie after 30 seasons. His last Falcons team was 10-2 this season and made the D-IV regional semifinals. Clinton Massie won three state championships under McSurley, most recently in D-IV in 2021, and he amassed 288 wins.

Triad announced Friday it has hired Tim Melvin after getting 25 applicants for the position. He replaces Mike Braun who coached the team for three years and went 0-10 in his final season.

Parkway (formerly coached by Brian Schmidt for 2 years) posted on the OHSAA website on Dec. 15 its job is open, as has Bradford (Chuck Cantrell, 2 years), Cincinnati Turpin (Bryan Walker, 3 years), Urbana (Carleton Cotner, 9 years), and Wilmington (Ryan Evans Sr., 4 years).

Batavia approved a contract offer to former Lima Bath coach Frank Russell to fill its opening, according to its Dec. 15 board of education meeting agenda.