Vandalia native to play for USA in prestigious amateur golf event

Vandalia native Austin Greaser will play for the United States in the Walker Cup on Sept. 2-3 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Greaser, a Butler High School graduate entering his fifth year at the University of North Carolina, was one of six players named to the 10-man team Sunday night. The U.S. team will compete against a team made up of golfers from Great Britain and Ireland in the 49th Walker Cup.

The Walker Cup is played every two years. The top amateur golfers from the United States, Great Britain and Ireland compete.

The United States has won the last three Walker Cups and leads the series 38-9. There will be 18 singles matches and eight foursomes (alternate-shot) matches in the two-day event.

Greaser is one of three UNC golfers on the roster. David Menante, a fifth-year senior, and David Ford, a junior, will also play. They will be the first Tar Heels golfers since 1991 to play in the Walker Cup.

The other players are: Nick Gabrelcik, a senior at North Florida; Stewart Hagestad, 32, who has played in the last three Walker Cups.; Ben James, a sophomore at Virginia; Preston Summerhays, a junior at Arizona State; Nick Dunlap, a sophomore at Alabama; Gordon Sargent, a junior at Vanderbilt; and Caleb Surratt, a sophomore at Tennessee.

Greaser is 15-6-2 in match play in major competitions over the last three years. He won the Western Amateur in 2022, was a finalist for the U.S. Amateur in 2021 and a quarterfinalist for the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2019. He has earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors three times and was a third-team All-American this year. He tied for 11th at the NCAA championships in May.