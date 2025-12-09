Upcoming surgery likely to end season for Bengals’ Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said during his press conference Monday afternoon that Hendrickson was going to be seeing a specialist this week and already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Baltimore.
Later on Monday, Schefter reported Hendrickson is expected to be sidelined about six weeks, which will end his season — barring an improbable playoff run — and possibly his time with the Bengals.
Hendrickson initially suffered what was reported as a back injury during Week 6 against Green Bay and missed the following game against Pittsburgh. He pushed to play the next week against the New York Jets and re-aggravated it when he was hit from behind.
This injury, which then was disclosed as a hip and pelvis issue, has not improved despite missing the last five games. He hasn’t practiced since the re-aggravation.
Hendrickson is in the last year of his contract after agreeing to a raise this summer to get him on the field after a hold-in during training camp while he awaited an extension that never could be agreed upon by all invested parties.
The 31-year-old defensive end has 4.0 sacks this season in seven games. He was coming off back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, last year’s production marking the fourth time he recorded double-digit sacks during his eighth NFL season.
Hendrickson is set to become a free agent in 2026.
