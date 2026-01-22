Transfer portal: Who has committed to Miami?

Damarion Witten — WR (Ohio State)

Damarion Witten brings Power Five pedigree and in-state familiarity to Miami after transferring from Ohio State, where he spent two seasons in the Buckeyes’ program. A Cleveland native and Glenville High School product, Witten will arrive in Oxford with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Witten saw action in one game during the 2024 season — against Purdue — and redshirted as a freshman after signing with Ohio State as a four-star prospect in December of 2023. Originally recruited as a tight end, he transitioned to wide receiver during his time in Columbus and trimmed his frame to a lean 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

Ranked the No. 17 overall prospect in Ohio and the No. 25 tight end nationally by 247Sports coming out of high school, Witten was also recognized as an OSU Scholar-Athlete in 2024.

CJ Young — LB (Kent State)

A proven MAC defender, CJ Young arrives in Oxford after emerging as one of Kent State’s most productive linebackers over the past two seasons.

Young earned Second Team All-MAC honors in 2025 after leading the Golden Flashes with 89 total tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, while adding an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. He recorded a season-high 13 tackles at Akron and posted double-digit stops against Bowling Green and Ball State.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Young played in nine games and totaled 34 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, earning Academic All-MAC honors. A Strongsville High School product, he previously lined up in the defensive backfield and averaged more than nine tackles per game at the prep level.

Young brings experience, physicality and production to Miami’s linebacker room.

Cade Yacamelli — RB (Wisconsin)

Cade Yacamelli arrives at Miami after a productive and decorated career at Wisconsin, where he appeared in 31 games over three seasons and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times.

Yacamelli rushed for 571 career yards and two touchdowns, averaging better than 7.0 yards per carry across his Badgers career. In 2024, he posted 274 yards and two scores on just 33 carries, including a career-high 73 yards against South Dakota. He also contributed in the passing game and on special teams, adding kickoff return duties in 2025.

A standout prep player at Penn-Trafford High School, Yacamelli was a 2021 Mr. PA Football finalist, Big 33 selection, and led his program to its first-ever PIAA and WPIAL championships. He holds multiple school records and was named Player of the Game in both title contests.

Yacamelli brings versatility, experience and academic excellence to the RedHawks’ backfield.

Devin Hyatt — WR (Arizona)

Devin Hyatt transfers to Miami after two seasons at Arizona, bringing Power Five experience and explosive playmaking ability to the RedHawks’ receiving corps.

Hyatt appeared in all 12 games during the 2024 season, finishing with seven catches for 109 yards and a long of 41 yards. He posted multiple receptions against TCU and recorded his longest catch of the season at Utah.

A former standout at IMG Academy, Hyatt averaged more than 20 yards per catch during his high school career and was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He signed with Arizona in February 2023 after receiving offers from more than a dozen Power Five programs.

Hyatt is the younger brother of New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, adding pedigree and speed to Miami’s offense as he continues his development at the FBS level.

Devontae Armstrong — OL (Ohio State)

Miami added size and upside to its offensive line room with the addition of Devontae Armstrong, a former four-star recruit who transfers from Ohio State with three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound interior lineman was one of the top prospects in Ohio in the 2024 class, rated as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the state by On3. Armstrong enrolled early at Ohio State in January 2024 but did not see game action during his two seasons in Columbus.

A product of powerhouse St. Edward High School, Armstrong was a first-team All-Ohio and All-Region selection in 2023 while helping the Eagles win their third straight Division I state championship. St. Edward averaged 35.8 points per game that season and scored 40 or more points six times. Armstrong was credited with 10 pancake blocks in a season-opening win over Center Grove (Ind.).

Armstrong was part of a historic recruiting class at Ohio State, joining the Buckeyes alongside his twin brother, Deontae. The pair became the first set of scholarship twins at Ohio State since John and Mike Sullivan in 1989. Deontae remains with the Buckeyes and redshirted in 2024.

An OSU Scholar-Athlete, Armstrong now heads to Oxford looking for a fresh start and an opportunity to compete for playing time in Miami’s rebuilding offensive front.

Evan Malcore — OT (Northern Illinois)

Miami bolstered its offensive line with proven experience by adding Evan Malcore, a multi-year starter at Northern Illinois who brings both production and consistency to the RedHawks’ front.

Malcore started every game at left tackle during the 2024 season, anchoring an NIU offensive line that ranked second in the Mid-American Conference in total offense (382.2 yards per game) and 16th nationally in rushing offense (203.8 ypg). The Huskies also led the MAC in fewest sacks allowed at just 1.46 per game.

He was part of one of the most productive lines in school history, helping NIU pile up 706 yards of offense against Western Illinois and power a historic 9–7 upset of No. 5 Notre Dame. The Huskies topped 350 yards of offense in nine games and produced six 100-yard rushing performances in 2024.

Malcore earned Academic All-MAC and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors and continued his steady rise after starting seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2023. That season, NIU ranked second in the MAC in rushing and 19th nationally in fewest sacks allowed.

A three-year letterwinner in high school and a Joe Thomas Award finalist, Malcore helped lead his team to two state runner-up finishes and was a team captain as a senior. He also excelled academically and participated in multiple extracurricular programs, including FBLA and the Cardinal Leadership Team.

With starting experience, size, and durability, Malcore arrives in Oxford positioned to compete immediately and provide stability to Miami’s offensive line.

In the know

Additional portal commits for Miami include David McComb (QB), Rodney Nelson (RB), Blayne Myrick (LB), Brian Beidatsch Jr. (OT), Marcus Moore Jr. (DL), Maleek Huggins (WR), Dillan Tatum (CB), Ben Minich (S) and Shaun Shahu (OT).