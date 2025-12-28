‘This is what it should look like’: Social media reacts to Bengals big win over Arizona

Cincinnati was dominant in a 37-14 victory at Paycor stadium, improving to 6-10 overall.

So dominant, in fact, they threw a 21-yard pass to offensive tackle Cody Ford who nearly scored.

The Bengals host the Cleveland Browns in next week’s season finale.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals big win:

Bengals had some fun in the penultimate game of the 2025 season, beating the three-win Arizona Cardinals 37-14 on a warm day in Cincinnati. Cody Ford had a highlight 21-yard catch, Shemar Stewart collected his first NFL sack and Chase Brown topped 100 yds and needs 53 for 1,000. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) December 28, 2025

I know I'm not working, but I had to look it up.

Cody Ford's 21-yard catch is tied for the 3rd longest by an O-lineman since at least 2000.



Ty Sambrailo, DEN, 35 yds, 2019

Jake Fisher, CIN, 31 yds, 2015

Garrett Bradbury, MIN, 21 yds, 2021 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 28, 2025

Try Cody Ford at safety now. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) December 28, 2025

This Bengals team is a playoff team and real contender if they took the linebacker and safety positions seriously in the offseason.



But here we are. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 28, 2025

Despite winning by 24 and 23 the last two weeks, the #Bengals point differential is still -76 for the season 😳 — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 28, 2025

Cake, candles and a catch for the birthday boy 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4h7dHnvzVS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

A kid in the stands wanting Joe Burrow’s autograph: “Joe please, I’ll do anything!”



Burrow: “Alright, you gotta get all A’s this semester”



😂



pic.twitter.com/0eEOsl5YG7 — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) December 28, 2025

Cody Ford with more receptions than Jermaine Burton for the 2025 Bengals. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 28, 2025

Joe Burrow’s reaction to Cody Ford’s catch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4PzLAZkw74 — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) December 28, 2025

This is what it should look like if the Bengals are better than these bottom tier teams.



And they are. That's it.



It doesn't mean the Bengals are great and perfect.



It means they're not a basement team and need to make moves like they're ready to win next year. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 28, 2025