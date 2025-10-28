‘They’re not done yet’ — Ross girls volleyball making history heading into D-III regional semifinal against Tippecanoe

It’s the latest milestone in a season already defined by firsts — including Ross’ first outright league title. The Rams went 9-1 to finish tops in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division.

Ross second-year coach Conner Robinson said this run has been the product of a complete commitment from every player in the program — even those not on the floor.

“I think having just everybody in the whole program being bought in has been huge,” Robinson said. “Obviously, not everyone gets on the court on game day, but the way our 14 push each other in practice has really prepared the starters for these big matches. The energy, the competition — that’s where the success starts.”

Robinson, who earned SWBL Coach of the Year honors, said Ross’ rise has been as much about the mental side of the game as it is about physical execution. The Rams study film daily and approach each opponent with the same kind of scouting precision seen at higher levels.

“We spend a lot of time watching film and preparing mentally for what we’re going to face,” Robinson said. “We talk a lot about being locked in. That’s been our thing — physically prepared, but also mentally sharp. The girls have bought into that completely.”

That preparation paid off in Saturday’s district final against Bellbrook — a conference rival that has dominated the SWBL for more than a decade.

Facing the Golden Eagles for the third time this season, Ross didn’t shy away from the challenge.

“We kind of addressed the elephant in the room — it’s hard to beat a good team three times,” Robinson said. “But we knew we had to serve aggressively and get them out of system. Serving has been a huge emphasis for us all season. Against Bellbrook, it made the difference.”

Senior outside hitter Kendall Bosse was named SWBL Player of the Year, and her coach said the recognition was as unanimous as it gets.

“She’s one of a kind — jumps high, hits hard and finds every corner of the court," Robinson said. “But what makes her special is her leadership. She’s calm, composed, and she keeps me calm sometimes too. She’s very wise beyond her years.”

The Rams’ chemistry has been evident during their seven-game winning streak and since their last loss on Sept. 24 against Talawanda. And they’ve shown the kind of poise and balance that comes from trust in every rotation.

Wednesday’s matchup with Tippecanoe will be another test — one that Robinson says will come down to two critical areas.

“They’re a very aggressive serving team,” Robinson said. “Our serve-receive has to be intact. We talk about passing to the 10-foot line so our setter Mya (Bosse) can run the offense. If we can do that and keep our defense scrappy — blocking up front, communicating in the back — I like our chances.”

This season has already set a new standard for Ross volleyball. But Robinson made it clear his group isn’t satisfied with simply making history.

“They know what’s at stake,” Robinson said. “They know what they’ve done so far, and they want to keep going. They’re not done yet.”

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division I

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Lebanon vs. Seton, 5:30 p.m., at Lakota West

Mason vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m., at Lakota West

Division II

Thursday, Oct. 30

Kings vs. Dublin Scioto, 6 p.m., at Vandalia Butler

Division III

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Ross vs. Tippecanoe, 8 p.m., at Lakota East

Division IV

Thursday, Oct. 30

Fenwick vs. Kenton Ridge, 8 p.m., at Lakota East

Division VI

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Cincinnati Christian vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m., at Northmont