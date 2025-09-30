‘They look lost’: Social media reacts to the Bengals long night in Denver

They jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but wouldn’t get close to the end zone again, dropping their second straight game since Joe Burrow’s injury.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their humiliating loss on X (formerly Twitter):

Bengals drop a second straight loss, falling 28-3 to the Denver Broncos, who finished with 512 yards of offense to Cincinnati's 159. No turnovers for the Bengals offense, which is an improvement, but they found other ways to self-implode. Back home Sunday vs. Detroit. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) September 30, 2025

FINAL: Broncos 28, #Bengals 3



The Bengals knew they would play without Joe Burrow. They didn’t know they’d play without discipline, focus or any semblance of a plan.



The season suddenly feels veeeeery long.



They look lost, noncompetitive … and cooked. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 30, 2025

Broncos get their first 100-yard rusher in 33 games



Of course it comes against the Bengals — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 30, 2025

Look guys I’m no Zac Taylor supporter, but at a certain point you have to look at the roster and just shake your head.



Not enough talent, too many wasted picks, zero player development, not active enough in FA.



Organizational issues from top to bottom. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 30, 2025

Tough to describe what it feels like watching the Bengals tonight.



Basically feels like the complete opposite of this: pic.twitter.com/lcfYeTcNej — Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) September 30, 2025

A head coach deserves some slack when he doesn’t have his QB.



He gets none when his team is blatantly noncompetitive in consecutive weeks.



The Bengals looked incredibly unprepared again tonight and Zac Taylor deserves whatever amount of heat/criticism/mockery/job questioning… — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 30, 2025

The result of every Bengals drive on offense the last two games:



Punt

INT

Punt

Punt

Field Goal

Fumble

Fumble

Fumble

Punt

INT

Touchdown

Punt

Punt

Field Goal

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt pic.twitter.com/qqGzn94Kq5 — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) September 30, 2025