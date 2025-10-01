‘They look like a machine’: Social media reacts to the Cincinnati Reds humbling loss to defending champion Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández follows through on a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández follows through on a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit five home runs - including two each from Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez - en route to a 10-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

ExploreMcCoy: Reds lose finale in Milwaukee but pop champagne after clinching NL Wild Card

The Reds will now face a do-or-die Game 2 at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their Game 1 loss on X (formerly Twitter):

In Other News
1
McCoy: Reds overpowered by Ohtani, Snell in 10-5 Game 1 loss at Dodger...
2
High School Football: Which area teams are ranked in latest 2025 state...
3
Browns QB Shedeur Sanders stirs things up from the sidelines
4
High School Football: Troy, Tipp, Marion Local hold top spots in second...
5
Embarrassed in Denver: Broncos dominate on both sides of the ball...

About the Author