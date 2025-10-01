‘They look like a machine’: Social media reacts to the Cincinnati Reds humbling loss to defending champion Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit five home runs - including two each from Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez - en route to a 10-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
The Reds will now face a do-or-die Game 2 at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their Game 1 loss on X (formerly Twitter):
Ultimately, the Reds need their best guys to outperform the Dodgers best guys.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 1, 2025
This was slated to be Hunter Greene’s day, and it was a tough performance for him. The offense kept fighting and did some good work late. It’ll help tomorrow that the Reds made the Dodgers use some…
Back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/opIdot5SLS— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 1, 2025
This Reds game looks like the Bengals game.— Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) October 1, 2025
The Dodgers just scored more in 1 inning than the Bengals did in four quarters of Monday Night Football and that about sums up being a Cincy sports fan this year— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) October 1, 2025
This…..this is insane#Reds pic.twitter.com/RQXCwFnJpk— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) October 1, 2025
Shohei Ohtani now has 3 home runs off 100+ mph pitches— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 1, 2025
That’s the most of any player under pitch tracking (2008, including playoffs)
By the way…. He also throws 100+ mph himself 🦄 !!!!
For the first time in his career, Blake Snell has thrown six innings in a postseason game. And they've been phenomenal: one hit, one walk, nine strikeouts and only 70 pitches. Dodgers are ahead, 6-0, on the strength of four home runs. They look like a machine.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 1, 2025
Blake Snell's 8th and 9th Ks...— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 1, 2025
Thru 6 pic.twitter.com/FFiuNM3PKG
If you take a minute to remember the #Bengals game from last night, this #Reds performance really isn’t that bad. #blessed— elliot reiring (@etrain513) October 1, 2025
