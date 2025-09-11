‘There’s more for this team’ — Madison football gets first win under Crim

And while the final score mattered — the Mohawks beat the Wildcats 32-15 — Crim admitted that the night was about more than just numbers.

“Absolutely, I think you know when you’re stressed, if you’re young and you’re aspirational, that first win is always in the back of your mind,” Crim said. “But for us, it was about more than just the first one. There’s more for this team, more for this community, more for these players.

“The ceiling is high, and it all starts with us.”

The Mohawks didn’t just sneak past their opponent. They scored in every quarter, leaned into their identity and didn’t bother with kicking extra points — choosing instead to go for two after every touchdown

That was a nod to their traditional physical style of play.

“It’s Madison football,” said Crim, a 2019 Madison graduate. “I’m super proud of our guys for continuously grinding every day. Attitude and effort — that’s what we talk about as a staff. If our attitude and effort are there, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”

Crim acknowledged there were mistakes, but called them “fixable mistakes.” What mattered most, he said, was his team’s ability to get after the next play.

Senior quarterback Gavin Johnson was perfect, completing 7-of-7 passes, while three different Mohawks reached the end zone on the ground.

Madison showed flashes of a balanced, dynamic offense that resembled some of the program’s high-water marks of 2018 — when the Mohawks’ run-heavy attack remained a trademark.

“It’s exactly what you want,” Crim said. “When you’ve got four different guys who can drastically change a game within their own play, that’s huge. Those guys are explosive, they can score anytime, and we’re confident in them.

“But it all comes back to details and fundamentals—because if you’re not good at your base stuff, what are you really good at?”

Perhaps the most striking image that came throughout the game, Crim recalled, was the players, the cheerleaders, the band and fans all making noise.

“That’s what makes me happy,” Crim said. “Because football is just a small piece of what we’re trying to build here. It’s about camaraderie, belonging, and seeing Madison win in more than just football.”

Crim has just five seniors on his roster, but he credited them for setting the tone. Their leadership, he said, has trickled down to the underclassmen and created a culture of accountability.

“They definitely drive the team,” Crim said. “As far as our attitude, it starts with those guys. If they lead with effort, the rest of the 35 guys follow.”

Next up for Madison is a home matchup against Dayton Christian, followed by the start of Southwestern Buckeye League play.

Crim said momentum is critical, but he’s careful to keep his players focused on the present.

“Momentum can flip very fast,” Crim said. “Right now, the most important game is Dayton Christian. When we come in Monday, that’s the most important practice of your life. If you start looking too far forward, it takes away from the now. And right now is the most important thing.”

Still, the rookie head coach admitted he can feel something growing around his program. A first win is validation — and motivation.

“Everybody was excited, everybody was happy,” Crim said. “And it should be that way. To see the players, the fans, the cheerleaders, the band, all celebrating together — that’s what Madison football is all about.”