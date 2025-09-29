‘The Reds did it’: Social media reacts to the Cincinnati Reds playoff berth

The Cincinnati Reds celebrate as they take a team photo after making it into the playoffs after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in their regular season finale on Sunday night, but made the National League playoffs thanks to the Miami Marlins’ 4-0 victory over the New York Mets.

McCoy: Reds lose finale in Milwaukee but pop champagne after clinching NL Wild Card

The Reds will travel to Los Angeles to play the defending World Series champion Dodgers at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, the first of a best-of-three game NL Wild Card series. All MLB Wild Card games will be televised on ESPN.

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz celebrates after making it into the playoffs after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their playoff berth on X (formerly Twitter):

