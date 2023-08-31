‘The buzz is going’ -- Middies off to first 2-0 start in 12 years

MIDDLETOWN — Don Simpson believes the parity among the Greater Miami Conference’s 10 football programs is here to stay this season.

And the sixth-year Middletown High School coach isn’t going to complain about it either. The Middies are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2011 season.

“It’s a great place. The buzz is going,” said Simpson, whose squad scored 20 straight and shutout Colerain in the second half last Friday on the way to a 20-3 victory.

“We’re excited about this season,” Simpson added. “We were excited about this season going into the summer. We thought we had a chance to be good. Fortunately, we’re sitting here at 2-0, and that creates more of a buzz for the team. This is exciting times.”

Middletown takes the momentum on the road this Friday night against Sycamore (1-1), which beat Fairfield 24-21 in Week 2.

“The big thing is trusting the process,” Simpson said. “It’s believing in what we’re saying to you that it’s going to work out. If we take care of the little things, the big things will work themselves out.

“I believe that we are very fortunate and blessed to be 2-0 right now,” Simpson added. “Honestly, because we haven’t played a four-quarter game yet. We haven’t played a complete game. When I say complete game, I’m saying that all three phases of the game are clicking in the first, second, third, fourth quarter — 48 minutes and we go out and play our best football. We haven’t played our best football.”

The Middies’ second-half performances in each of their two wins have been big. They haven’t given up a point in the third and fourth quarters, and they’ve scored 37 of their 51 total points in the second half.

“That lets me know that we have the piece in play for us,” Simpson said. “I’m looking forward for our guys to play full 48-minute game. Once we get there, we may be dangerous.”

Senior running back Eric Schroeder and junior quarterback Jerimiah Landers have rushed for a combined 408 yards and four touchdowns this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, seniors Cammari Smith (20 tackles, 2 sacks), Gabe Terrell (18 tackles, 1 interception) and Jovaun Davis (13 tackles, 1.5 sacks) have been the top contributors.

“The thing we’ve been working on is consistency,” Simpson said. “We’ve been talking about that since Day 1. When I took this job, I told them about trusting the process. Consistency and positive talk — all those buzz words that we put out there for the team. And now, you’re starting to hear our senior class talk like that.”

IN THE KNOW

The Middies defeated the Aviators 28-24 at Sycamore last season. ... Sycamore has won three out of the last four meetings against Middletown.

Other Week 3 Games

LAKOTA WEST AT FAIRFIELD

The Indians and the Firebirds both enter Week 3′s contest with 0-2 records for the first time since 2017. Lakota West has a three-game winning streak against Fairfield.

MONROE VS. FENWICK, at Lebanon J.H.

The Falcons are 2-0 for the third straight season. The last time Monroe (1-1) and Fenwick played was on Sept. 11, 2015, a 35-0 Falcons win.

MASON AT HAMILTON

The Big Blue are coming off an impressive 21-0 victory at Lakota East in their GMC opener. The Comets have won two in a row against the Big Blue (1-1). Hamilton junior linebacker Gracen Goldsmith leads the GMC with 25 tackles

LAKOTA EAST AT PRINCETON

The Thunderhawks (0-2) fell to the Vikings 71-0 in 2022. The Vikings are 2-0 for the fifth straight season and have only given up 10 points in their first two contests.

TALAWANDA AT EATON

The Brave (0-2) have lost the last two meetings against the Eagles, including a 31-14 contest last season. Talawanda has been outscored 77-0 in its first two games — 28-0 at Monroe and 49-0 at home against Fenwick.

NORTHWEST AT ROSS

The Rams are 0-2 for the first time since the 2017 season and looking to bounce back from their 36-35 loss to Northwest last season. The Knights (0-2) fell to Indian Hill 42-7 in Week 2.

BRADFORD AT NEW MIAMI

Dalson Hayes rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 32-26 loss to Riverview East last week. New Miami (0-2) is searching to snap a 13-game losing streak. The Railroaders (1-1) fell to Cincinnati Country Day 33-6 in Week 2.

TROY CHRISTIAN AT MADISON

The Mohawks are 2-0 for the first time since the 2018 season following their 21-6 victory over Gamble Montessori. Madison junior defensive back Devin Lindsey leads the Southwestern Buckeye League with three interceptions. Troy Christian (1-0) lost at Tri-Village 41-6 in Week 1.

BIG WALNUT AT FRANKLIN

The Wildcats look to bounce back from a 63-7 loss to Marion Local. Franklin senior wide receiver Josh Carter leads the SWBL in receiving yards with 158. Big Walnut (0-2) is based out of the Ohio Capital Conference.

CARLISLE AT NORTHRIDGE

The Indians have scored 34 or more points in their two victories this season and have a 2-0 record for a third straight season. Carlisle junior running back Blake Lawson leads the SWBL with 306 yards and has six rushing scores. The Polar Bears (0-2) fell to Oakwood 38-12 last week.

EDGEWOOD VS. BADIN, at Hamilton, Sat.

The Rams are 2-0 for the fourth straight season and have a 30-game regular season winning streak that dates back to 2019. The Cougars (0-2) are coming off lopsided losses to Milford (42-7) and Clinton Massie (42-0). Badin and Edgewood last played back on Sept. 13, 2019 — a 27-0 Rams win. Badin has a 4-3 record against Edgewood in their last seven meetings.