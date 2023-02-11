Talawanda girls roll in tourney opener

“We knew we had to move the ball,” Brave coach Mary Jo Huismann said of Turpin’s height advantage with four players standing at 6-feet or taller.

The Brave snapped an eight-game postseason losing streak with the victory.

“These girls want to play,” Huismann said. “Some kids just don’t want to play, but these girls do. They’re just able to take over a game. That’s what’s nice about six seniors.”

Turpin (7-16) was led by junior Sophia Shiano, who bucketed 13 points.

Milford 55, Lakota West 34

Katie Fox had 17 points and Lakota West saw its season end with a 55-34 loss to Milford in a Division I sectional opener on Saturday at Lakota East.

The Eagles (13-10) moved out to a 15-7 lead at the end of one quarter. Then a 10-0 run gave the Eagles their largest lead of the first half at 29-14.

Milford led 43-27 after three quarters.

“Milford played great. They executed everything that we tried to do, and they had an answer for it,” Firebirds coach Andy Fishman said. “They found the open player, and we never got them to turn the ball over. They made plays, and they showed that they’re very well coached.”

Lakota West (12-11) was also led by freshman Caroline Bayliff, who scored eight points.

Leading the way for Milford were seniors Miah O’Toole (17 points) and Katie Tatum (15 points).

“I believe that our girls didn’t want their season to end,” Fishman said. “They just outexecuted us and made plays.”

The Firebirds graduate seniors Star Owens and Anna Wells.

UP NEXT

Talawanda faces Milford in the second round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lakota East.