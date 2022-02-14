Super Bowl LVI: Rams’ Beckham Jr. leaves game with injury

Beckham was grabbing at his knee after Matthew Stafford’s pass intended for him fell incomplete. The former Browns wide receiver last year suffered a torn ACL that ended his season after just seven games in 2020.

Beckham was healthy entering this season but ended up released midseason after his father made public complaints about how the Browns weren’t using him enough, specifically calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball his way enough. Beckham ended up with the Rams and scored the first touchdown of the game Sunday.