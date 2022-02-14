Hamburger icon
Super Bowl LVI: Rams’ Beckham Jr. leaves game with injury

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
19 minutes ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- L.A. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham had to be helped off the field with less than four minutes left in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, after he went down with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Beckham was grabbing at his knee after Matthew Stafford’s pass intended for him fell incomplete. The former Browns wide receiver last year suffered a torn ACL that ended his season after just seven games in 2020.

Beckham was healthy entering this season but ended up released midseason after his father made public complaints about how the Browns weren’t using him enough, specifically calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball his way enough. Beckham ended up with the Rams and scored the first touchdown of the game Sunday.

Shortly after Beckham’s injury Jessie Bates picked off Stafford in the end zone to give the Bengals the ball back at the two-minute warning, trailing the Rams 13-10.

